Mushroom beef wellington murderer Erin Patterson ‘tried to poison husband with pasta, chicken curry and wrap’

Erin Patterson arriving in the back of a prison transport vehicle at Latrobe Valley Magistrate's Court in Morwell, Australia. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Infamous triple-murderer Erin Patterson allegedly tried to poison her husband multiple times before she killed three relatives with a mushroom-laced beef Wellington.

The Australian woman was found guilty of murdering three relatives last month by feeding them a beef Wellington laced with deadly mushrooms.

She was originally charged with three counts of attempted murder against her ex-husband, Simon Patterson, but these charges were dropped.

Three people were killed after eating the deadly Wellington, Patterson's former in-laws, Don Patterson, 70, and Gail Patterson, 70, as well as Gail's sister, Heather Wilkinson, 66.

Simon Patterson leaves Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court where Erin Patterson attended her trial in Morwell on May 2, 2025. Picture: Getty

Now it has emerged that Mr Patterson believes he was subject to a multi-year campaign to murder him by his estranged wife through a series of poisoned foods.

One attempt even left him in a coma for several weeks, a pre-trial hearing heard last year.

Speaking early in the trial, Mr Patterson told the court: "I have a lot to grieve.

"The legal process has been very difficult... especially the way it's progressed in terms of the charges relating to me and my evidence about that - or non-evidence now, I guess.

"I'm sitting here, half thinking about the things I'm not allowed to talk about and… I don't actually understand why. It seems bizarre to me, but it is what it is."

The things he was “not allowed to talk about” have now been revealed as it is alleged that Erin Patterson made several attempts at trying to poison him with a series of tainted foods.

Because his allegations were made during a pre-trial hearing, and the charges of attempted murder against Mrs Patterson were eventually dropped, Simon’s claims were deemed inadmissible and were not included in the trial.

Mr Patterson claims his wife first attempted to poison him with a Tupperware container of Bolognese penne in November 2021.

The pair were separated at this point, but remained friendly.

Mr Patterson told the pre-trial that up until that point, he had noticed "nothing untoward" in his estranged wife’s behaviour toward him.

He said: "If by 'nothing untoward', you mean anything that would make me think she would try and kill me, correct."

But after eating the pasta, Mr Patterson fell ill and spent a night in hospital.

"I had the idea I got sick from Erin's food. I did not give it too much thought," he said in his police statement.

Soon after, he fell ill again after being served a chicken korma curry by Mrs Patterson on a camping trip.

"While Erin was preparing food I was getting the fire going so I didn't watch her prepare it," he told the court.

The Korma allegedly sent him into a coma and saw him have a large part of his bowel removed in a bid to save his life.

"My family were asked to come and say goodbye to me twice, as I was not expected to live," he said in a 2022 Facebook post, reported by The South Gippsland Sentinel Times two years ago.

Next on the list of deadly food items, Mr Patterson claimed, was a vegetable wrap, which he believes caused his speech to slur, saw him lose control of his muscles and begin “fitting.”

"By the end of the journey [to hospital], all I could move was my neck, my tongue and lips," he said.

"I couldn't understand why these things kept on happening to him in such a way that he had essentially three near-death experiences," family friend Dr Christopher Ford said.