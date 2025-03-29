Ali Miraj 12pm - 3pm
Myanmar earthquake death toll passes 1,600 with more than 3,000 hurt as hundreds more trapped under rubble
29 March 2025, 13:55 | Updated: 29 March 2025, 14:06
Over 1,600 people are known to have died in the earthquake that rocked Myanmar and large swathes of south-east Asia on Friday, with more than 3,400 injured.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Myanmar's military-led government said that 1,644 people have now been found dead and another 3,408 injured, with 139 others missing.
The number of victims from the earthquake, which hit near Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandalay early on Friday afternoon local time, is likely to rise further as rescue work continues.
The shockwaves from the 7.7. quake were felt in Thailand - where a skyscraper collapsed in capital city Bangkok - as well as China, India and Vietnam. Ten people are known to have died in Thailand, with many more injured and missing.
A second, less strong earthquake hit a few minutes later.
Read more: ‘It's desperate’: Ex-UK ambassador to Myanmar tells LBC of friend 'trapped' by earthquake, as over 1,000 dead
Read more: Moment terrified swimmers trapped in rooftop pool as massive earthquake sends water cascading down to street
The numbers could still rise, with the Myanmar government saying "detailed figures are still being collected".
The US Geological Society (USGS), which first recorded the 7.7 quake, estimated deaths at between 10,000 and 100,000 on Friday.
Economic damage was pegged at as much as 70% of Myanmar's GDP - which would mean about $36 billion.
A state of emergency has been declared in six regions and states in Myanmar by the military-run government.
One rescue worker in Mandalay said: "We heard screams last night, but this morning, there was silence. We continue to do everything we can to save lives.”
Myanmar is in the throes of a prolonged and bloody civil war, which is already responsible for a massive humanitarian crisis.
It makes moving around the country both difficult and dangerous, complicating relief efforts and raising fears that the death toll could still rise precipitously.
The government is said to be still carrying out air strikes on rebel forces.
The earthquake struck at midday on Friday with an epicentre not far from Mandalay, Myanmar's second biggest city, sending buildings in many areas toppling to the ground and causing widespread damage.
Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC show the earthquake toppled the air traffic control tower at Myanmar's Naypyitaw International Airport.
The photos taken on Saturday show the tower toppled over as if sheered from its base.
The earthquake also shook neighbouring Thailand, killing six people and injuring 26 at three construction sites, including one where a partially built high-rise collapsed in Bangkok.
Another 47 people were still missing, authorities said on Saturday.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said more people were believed to be alive in the wreckage as search efforts continued on Saturday morning.
Most of Bangkok's metro and light rail had resumed operation normally on Saturday morning, according to their operators, although two light rail lines remained closed pending further inspection.
The earthquake brought down multiple buildings in Mandalay, including the Ma Soe Yane monastery.
In Mandalay, the earthquake damaged part of the former royal palace and buildings, according to videos and photos released on social media.
In the Sagaing region, southwest of Mandalay, a 90-year-old bridge collapsed, and some sections of the highway connecting Mandalay and Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, were damaged.
In the capital Naypyitaw, the earthquake damaged religious shrines, sending parts toppling to the ground.
Major General Zaw Min Tun, a military government spokesperson, told MRTV that blood was in high demand in the hospitals in earthquake-hit areas, especially Mandalay, Sagaing, and Naypyitaw.
He urged blood donors to contact the hospitals as soon as possible.
A 37-member team from the Chinese province of Yunnan reached the city of Yangon early Saturday with earthquake detectors, drones and other supplies, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Russia's emergencies ministry dispatched two planes carrying 120 rescuers and supplies, according to a report from the Russian state news agency Tass.
India sent a search and rescue team and a medical team as well as provisions, while Malaysia's foreign ministry said the country will send 50 people on Sunday to help identify and provide aid to the worst-hit areas.
The United Nations' emergency relief coordinator made an initial allocation of five million dollars (£3.86 million) for recovery efforts in the area as the international body works to recover from massive US funding cuts to the region.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said UN staff were working to gather information on the number of people impacted, damage to infrastructure and the scope of the humanitarian needs.
"The earthquake will compound an already dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar, where nearly 20 million people need assistance across the country, including more than 3.5 million people displaced from their homes," he said.
President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US was going to help with the response, but some experts were concerned about this effort given his administration's deep cuts in foreign assistance.