Over 10,000 feared dead in Myanmar earthquake as shockwaves collapse skyscraper 800 miles away in Bangkok

28 March 2025, 11:53 | Updated: 28 March 2025, 12:02

Over 10,000 are feared to have died in the Myanmar earthquake
Over 10,000 are feared to have died in the Myanmar earthquake. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Over 10,000 people may have died in a huge earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday, whose shockwaves were strong enough to collapse a building hundreds of miles in Bangkok.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The earthquake hit near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, at around 6.20 UK time, which is early afternoon local time. Myanmar declared an emergency incident.

The US Geological Society (USGS), which first recorded the 7.7 quake, estimated deaths at between 10,000 and 100,000. Economic damage was pegged at as much as 70% of Myanmar's GDP - which would mean about $36 billion.

These are early estimates and the death toll remains unclear, but one emergency worker in Myanmar said the number of victims was at least in the hundreds.

The earthquake's epicentre was ten miles northwest of the Burmese city of Sagaing. Sagaing is near Mandalay, which has a population of around 1.2 million.

Read more: At least 95 killed and dozens injured after 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits China

Read more: Huge 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar sparks panic in Bangkok 800 miles away as dozens trapped after tower collapses

USGS' estimate of the death toll
USGS' estimate of the death toll. Picture: US Geological Survey
Royal Thai Army expedites rescue operations in Bangkok after Myanmar rocked by powerful earthquakes
Royal Thai Army expedites rescue operations in Bangkok after Myanmar rocked by powerful earthquakes. Picture: Getty

A second earthquake - smaller but still large - of 6.4 on the Richter scale took place a few minutes after the first.

The USGS said that buildings in Myanmar and Thailand are particularly vulnerable to earthquakes. The agency said: "The population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist.

"The predominant vulnerable building types are informal (metal, timber, GI etc.) and unreinforced brick masonry construction."

Footage shared online shows Mandalay's Ava Bridge, a large suspension bridge built in 1934, collapsing. Mandalay international airport also appears to be closed.

In the capital Naypyitaw, the earthquake damaged religious shrines, sending parts toppling to the ground, and some homes.

Patients lie on beds in the compound of Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok
Patients lie on beds in the compound of Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok. Picture: Getty

Myanmar is in the middle of a civil war.

Dozens of deaths caused by collapsing buildings were reported by the local media. A local official described a hospital in Mandalay as a "mass casualty area".

The destructive impact of the earthquake was felt in Thailand, China, India and Vietnam.

One under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok, around 800 miles from the epicentre, collapsed dramatically during the quake, with around 70 people missing and at least two dead.

A senior police officer said he heard people calling for help as he arrived to inspect the site.

Rescue teams are seen at a construction site where a building collapsed in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake.
Rescue teams are seen at a construction site where a building collapsed in Bangkok on March 28, 2025, after an earthquake. Picture: Getty
People weep next to a collapsed building near Chatuchak Market following an earthquake on March 28
People weep next to a collapsed building near Chatuchak Market following an earthquake on March 28. Picture: Getty

The region suffers fairly regular earthquakes as it is close to seismic fault lines, but this is the strongest to hit for decades. Nearly all earthquakes felt in Thailand take place in Myanmar.

Infographic map locating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28.
Infographic map locating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere in Bangkok, the earthquake was forceful enough to send water sloshing out of pools, some high up in high-rises, as the tremor shook.

One resident said she was "very nervous" and "very panicked".

She added: "In my apartment I just see some cracking on the walls and water splashed out of swimming pools and people just yelling.”

Damaged pagodas are seen after an earthquake, Friday, March 28, 2025 in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)
Damaged pagodas are seen after an earthquake, Friday, March 28, 2025 in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo). Picture: Alamy

Fraser Morton, a tourist from Scotland, who was in a shopping centre when the earthquake took place, said the event sparked "lots of chaos".

"All of a sudden the whole building began to move, immediately there was screaming and a lot of panic," he said.

"I just started walking calmly at first but then the building started really moving, yeah, a lot of screaming, a lot of panic, people running the wrong way down the escalators, lots of banging and crashing inside the mall."

He sought refuge in Benjasiri Park, away from the tall buildings."I got outside and then looked up at the building and the whole building was moving, dust and debris, it was pretty intense," he said.

A Buddhist monk walks near a damaged building at a monastery compound pagodas after an earthquake, Friday, March 28, 2025 in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)
A Buddhist monk walks near a damaged building at a monastery compound pagodas after an earthquake, Friday, March 28, 2025 in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo). Picture: Alamy

Alarms went off in buildings as the earthquake hit around 1.30pm local time, and startled residents were evacuated down staircases of high-rise buildings and hotels in densely populated central Bangkok.

They remained in the streets, seeking shade from the midday sun in the minutes after the quake.

The quake was forceful enough to send water sloshing out of pools, some high up in high-rises, as the tremor shook.

People pick up pieces of a damaged road in Naypyidaw on March 28
People pick up pieces of a damaged road in Naypyidaw on March 28. Picture: Getty

Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention said the earthquake was felt in almost all regions of the country. The Prime Minister is said to be holding an emergency meeting to coordinate the response to the earthquake.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The earthquake has proved devastating

Moment terrified swimmers trapped in rooftop pool as massive earthquake sends water cascading down to street

Putin has vowed to 'finish off' Ukraine.

Putin vows to 'finish off' Ukraine and mocks size of British army after 'reassurance force' announced

Usha Vance

Usha Vance hit with fresh humiliation as Greenland residents refuse to meet her during solo trip

A skyscraper collapsed as the earthquake hit

Huge 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar sparks panic in Bangkok 800 miles away as dozens trapped after tower collapses

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to get married in Venice

Jeff Bezos to hold star-studded 'wedding of the century' in Venice with city's 'entire fleet of water taxis booked out'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

Boats search for survivors after a tourist submarine sank in the popular Egyptian Red Sea destination of Hurghada, Egypt

Tourist submarine accident in Egypt: What we know so far as 6 confirmed dead

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

French prosecutors seek seven-year prison sentence for ex-PM Sarkozy over alleged links to Gaddafi

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit.

Putin warns of Arctic war if US takes Greenland as Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine

The babysitter got into an "altercation" with the man.

Babysitter checking for monsters under child's bed finds man hiding there

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari talks to the media.

Michael Schumacher 'can't communicate verbally' as F1 legend's condition 'worsens'

Dozens of people loaded with groceries wait to pay at a supermarket on a day marked by queues of people eager to stockpile food and other products

Stockpile 72 hours of food amid fears of war, EU warns its 450million citizens

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit.

Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine after latest peace talks

Police officers stand in the area where five people were wounded during a stabbing attack near the central Dam Square in Amsterdam

Tourists among five injured in knife attack in popular tourist hotspot in Amsterdam

Scars found on the skull recovered last March were 'suggestive of violent facial trauma'

Detectives reveal horrific details surrounding murder of French toddler who vanished in remote Alpine village

Latest News

See more Latest News

Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Nasen Saadi, 21, has been jailed for at least 39-years following a murder charge.

Criminology student jailed for life for murder of personal trainer on Bournemouth beach

Marcin Majerkiewicz (left) has been found guilty of the murder of Stuart Everett (right)

Man, 42, jailed for life for murder and dismemberment of pensioner whose body parts were dumped across Salford
King Charles waved at members of the public as he was driven to Buckingham Palace

King Charles seen in public for the first time since hospital visit after 'suffering side-effects' of cancer treatment
c

Lucky Brit set to scoop UK's biggest ever jackpot with £202 million EuroMillions draw tonight
Angela Rayner

Angela Rayner's own staff to strike after being told to come into the office more often

LBC Presenter Nick Ferrari visits Cromwell Hospital in West London.

Nick Ferrari shares his experience getting tested for prostate cancer amid calls for UK to ramp up routine screening
Dame Esther Rantzen and her daughter Rebecca Wilcox

Dame Esther Rantzen's daughter gives heartbreaking update on national treasure's terminal cancer diagnosis

World News

See more World News

Fuel reservoirs fire following a Russian drone attack near Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)

Russian missiles strike Kyiv hours after Ukraine agrees to ceasefire deal

16 days ago

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts Reception At Downing Street To Celebrate International Women's Day

Keir Starmer hails 'remarkable breakthrough' in talks between Ukraine and US as 30-day ceasefire agreed

16 days ago

Yuriy Sak

'Time for Trump to play his cards': Ukrainian official 'optimistic' about peace but warns 'Russia can't be trusted'

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News