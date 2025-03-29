Death toll in Myanmar earthquake leaps to over 1,000, as rescue workers continue desperate hunt for survivors

Myanmar and Thailand have been particularly affected by the earthquake. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Over 1,000 people have died in the earthquake that rocked Myanmar and large swathes of south-east Asia on Friay, with more than 2,700 injured.

The number of victims from the earthquake, which hit near Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandalay early on Friday afternoon local time, is likely to rise further as rescue work continues.

The shockwaves from the 7.7. quake were felt in Thailand - where a skyscraper collapsed in capital city Bangkok - as well as China, India and Vietnam.

A second, less strong earthquake hit a few minutes later.

Myanmar's military-led government said in a statement that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing.

A man carries construction equipment as people dig through the rubble of a damaged building looking for survivors in Mandalay. Picture: Getty

Rescue workers work on the scene of a building collapse in Bangkok's Chatuchak neighborhood on March 29, 2025 in Bangkok. Picture: Getty

Heavy construction equipment is used to dig through the rubble as people look for survivors in a damaged building in Mandalay. Picture: Getty

The statement suggested the numbers could still rise, saying "detailed figures are still being collected".

The US Geological Society (USGS), which first recorded the 7.7 quake, estimated deaths at between 10,000 and 100,000 on Friday.

Economic damage was pegged at as much as 70% of Myanmar's GDP - which would mean about $36 billion.

A state of emergency has been declared in six regions and states in Myanmar by the military-run government.

Myanmar is in the throes of a prolonged and bloody civil war, which is already responsible for a massive humanitarian crisis.

It makes moving around the country both difficult and dangerous, complicating relief efforts and raising fears that the death toll could still rise precipitously.

Infographic with a map of Myanmar showing the shake intensity around the 7.7-magnitude earthquake which occured on March 28. Picture: Getty

Members of the public anxiously wait for news on rescue operations at the Chatuchak skyscraper collapse site on March 29, 2025 in Bangkok. Picture: Getty

Buddhist monks walk past a collapsed building after a powerful earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo). Picture: Alamy

The earthquake struck at midday on Friday with an epicentre not far from Mandalay, Myanmar's second biggest city, sending buildings in many areas toppling to the ground and causing widespread damage.

The earthquake also shook neighbouring Thailand, killing six people and injuring 26 at three construction sites, including one where a partially built high-rise collapsed in Bangkok.

Another 47 people were still missing, authorities said on Saturday.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said more people were believed to be alive in the wreckage as search efforts continued on Saturday morning.

Most of Bangkok's metro and light rail had resumed operation normally on Saturday morning, according to their operators, although two light rail lines remained closed pending further inspection.

The earthquake brought down multiple buildings in Mandalay, including the Ma Soe Yane monastery.

Rescuer search through the rubble of a damaged building looking for survivors in Mandalay on March 29,. Picture: Getty

Vehicles of the Blue Sky Rescue Team, a Chinese civil relief squad, enter Myanmar from a land port in Ruili, southwest China. Picture: Alamy

Rescue and clearance operations begin in full force at the Chattuchak skyscraper collapse on March 29. Picture: Getty

In Mandalay, the earthquake damaged part of the former royal palace and buildings, according to videos and photos released on social media.

In the Sagaing region, southwest of Mandalay, a 90-year-old bridge collapsed, and some sections of the highway connecting Mandalay and Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, were damaged.

In the capital Naypyitaw, the earthquake damaged religious shrines, sending parts toppling to the ground.

Major General Zaw Min Tun, a military government spokesperson, told MRTV that blood was in high demand in the hospitals in earthquake-hit areas, especially Mandalay, Sagaing, and Naypyitaw.

He urged blood donors to contact the hospitals as soon as possible.

Bangkok, Thailand. 28th Mar, 2025. A 30-floor under-construction condominium in the Thai capital of Bangkok collapsed due to a 7.7 earthquake in neighboring Myanmar. Picture: Alamy

Rescuers launch a drone in rescue efforts at the site of the Chattuchak skyscraper collapse on March 29. Picture: Getty

People climb into a damaged building as they look for survivors in Mandalay. Picture: Getty

A 37-member team from the Chinese province of Yunnan reached the city of Yangon early Saturday with earthquake detectors, drones and other supplies, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia's emergencies ministry dispatched two planes carrying 120 rescuers and supplies, according to a report from the Russian state news agency Tass.

India sent a search and rescue team and a medical team as well as provisions, while Malaysia's foreign ministry said the country will send 50 people on Sunday to help identify and provide aid to the worst-hit areas.

The United Nations' emergency relief coordinator made an initial allocation of five million dollars (£3.86 million) for recovery efforts in the area as the international body works to recover from massive US funding cuts to the region.

Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Bangkok. Picture: Getty

A damaged pagoda is pictured in Mandalay on March 29, 2025, a day after an earthquake struck central Myanmar. Picture: Getty

Friends wait for news about possible survivors at the site of an under-construction building collapse in Bangkok. Picture: Getty

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said UN staff were working to gather information on the number of people impacted, damage to infrastructure and the scope of the humanitarian needs.

"The earthquake will compound an already dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar, where nearly 20 million people need assistance across the country, including more than 3.5 million people displaced from their homes," he said.

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US was going to help with the response, but some experts were concerned about this effort given his administration's deep cuts in foreign assistance.