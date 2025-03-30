Fresh earthquake hits Myanmar, making rescue efforts even harder in war-torn country, as death toll rises again

A Buddhist monk walks near Maharmyatmuni pagoda in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw). Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A fresh earthquake has hit Myanmar on Sunday, making rescue efforts even more complicated, with the death toll rising again.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 5.1 earthquake hit near Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, two days after a 7.7 quake that has collapsed buildings, destroyed infrastructure, killed and injured thousands and sparked a mass rescue effort.

The death toll rose to 1,700 as of Sunday morning, according to officials in Myanmar's military regime - with around 300 still missing. The number of victims could still rise further.

Some 17 people have died in Bangkok, with 83 still missing, after a skyscraper collapsed while under construction in the Thai capital.

Sunday's fresh tremor has complicated the rescue effort in Myanmar, which was already difficult because of the civil war that has raged for four years.

Read more: Myanmar earthquake death toll surges past 1,600 with more than 3,000 hurt as hundreds more trapped under rubble

Read more: ‘It's desperate’: Ex-UK ambassador to Myanmar tells LBC of friend 'trapped' by earthquake, as over 1,000 dead

Local residents rest near a damaged building in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw). Picture: Alamy

The United Nations has said an acute lack of medical supplies is also making relief efforts much more difficult.

And the military regime has continued air attacks on resistance-held areas even in the wake of the earthquake.

Seven people were killed in an air strike in the north of the country just three hours after the earthquake.

A United Nations representative said the strikes were "completely unacceptable" and said that "anyone who has influence on the military needs to step up the pressure" to stop its bombing.

The civil war has been going for four years and has left over 17 million people in need of humanitarian aid.

The government in exile - the National Unity Government (NUG) - said on Saturday that it would pause its attacks on the military regime for two weeks.

There is precedent for major disasters to play a part in helping to restore peace to areas torn by conflict, most notably in Indonesia's Aceh province after it was devastated by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Monks wait during search and rescue operations at a damaged temple in Mandalay on March 30. Picture: Getty

Rescue workers search for victims trapped in the rubble of a damaged temple in Mandalay on March 30. Picture: Getty

A Buddhist monastery building that has collapsed is seen following an earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo). Picture: Alamy

However, there is little precedent for this in Myanmar, where military government's have kept up repression even in the wake of destructive cyclones.

The shockwaves from the original 7.7. quake were felt in Thailand - where a skyscraper collapsed in capital city Bangkok - as well as China, India and Vietnam. Ten people are known to have died in Thailand, with many more injured and missing.

A woman reacts after being informed that her husband had died at the site of a collapsed under construction high-rise building in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday morning, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn). Picture: Alamy

A second, less strong earthquake hit a few minutes later.

The British government announced an aid package of up to £10 million on Saturday night.

Building in Thailand shakes as earthquake hits Myanmar

Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG), which co-ordinates the popular struggle against the ruling military, announced on Saturday night a unilateral partial ceasefire to facilitate earthquake relief efforts.

An announcement said its armed wing, the People's Defence Force, will implement a two-week pause in offensive military operations starting on Sunday in earthquake-affected areas.

It said it would "collaborate with the UN and non-governmental organisations to ensure security, transportation, and the establishment of temporary rescue and medical camps," in the areas it controls.

"We call on all ethnic groups and citizens to actively co-operate with the NUG and revolutionary forces in providing comprehensive emergency rescue and relief assistance to the earthquake victims," the statement said.

The plan poses a sharp political challenge to the military, which has heavily restricted much needed aid efforts to the more than three million people displaced by war even before the earthquake.

Sympathisers of the resistance have urged that relief efforts incorporate aid freely transported to areas under the control of the National Unity Government.

The US Geological Society (USGS), which first recorded the 7.7 quake, estimated deaths at between 10,000 and 100,000 on Friday.

Scot in Bangkok says ‘blood rushed to his head’ as earthquake struck

Economic damage was pegged at as much as 70% of Myanmar's GDP - which would mean about $36 billion.

The earthquake struck at midday on Friday with an epicentre not far from Mandalay, Myanmar's second biggest city, sending buildings in many areas toppling to the ground and causing widespread damage.

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC show the earthquake toppled the air traffic control tower at Myanmar's Naypyitaw International Airport.

The photos taken on Saturday show the tower toppled over as if sheered from its base.