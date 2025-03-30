Fresh earthquake hits Myanmar, making rescue efforts even harder in war-torn country, as death toll rises again

30 March 2025, 12:03

A Buddhist monk walks near Maharmyatmuni pagoda in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)
A Buddhist monk walks near Maharmyatmuni pagoda in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw). Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A fresh earthquake has hit Myanmar on Sunday, making rescue efforts even more complicated, with the death toll rising again.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 5.1 earthquake hit near Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, two days after a 7.7 quake that has collapsed buildings, destroyed infrastructure, killed and injured thousands and sparked a mass rescue effort.

The death toll rose to 1,700 as of Sunday morning, according to officials in Myanmar's military regime - with around 300 still missing. The number of victims could still rise further.

Some 17 people have died in Bangkok, with 83 still missing, after a skyscraper collapsed while under construction in the Thai capital.

Sunday's fresh tremor has complicated the rescue effort in Myanmar, which was already difficult because of the civil war that has raged for four years.

Read more: Myanmar earthquake death toll surges past 1,600 with more than 3,000 hurt as hundreds more trapped under rubble

Read more: ‘It's desperate’: Ex-UK ambassador to Myanmar tells LBC of friend 'trapped' by earthquake, as over 1,000 dead

Local residents rest near a damaged building in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)
Local residents rest near a damaged building in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw). Picture: Alamy

The United Nations has said an acute lack of medical supplies is also making relief efforts much more difficult.

And the military regime has continued air attacks on resistance-held areas even in the wake of the earthquake.

Seven people were killed in an air strike in the north of the country just three hours after the earthquake.

A United Nations representative said the strikes were "completely unacceptable" and said that "anyone who has influence on the military needs to step up the pressure" to stop its bombing.

The civil war has been going for four years and has left over 17 million people in need of humanitarian aid.

The government in exile - the National Unity Government (NUG) - said on Saturday that it would pause its attacks on the military regime for two weeks.

There is precedent for major disasters to play a part in helping to restore peace to areas torn by conflict, most notably in Indonesia's Aceh province after it was devastated by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Monks wait during search and rescue operations at a damaged temple in Mandalay on March 30
Monks wait during search and rescue operations at a damaged temple in Mandalay on March 30. Picture: Getty
Rescue workers search for victims trapped in the rubble of a damaged temple in Mandalay on March 30
Rescue workers search for victims trapped in the rubble of a damaged temple in Mandalay on March 30. Picture: Getty
A Buddhist monastery building that has collapsed is seen following an earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)
A Buddhist monastery building that has collapsed is seen following an earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo). Picture: Alamy

However, there is little precedent for this in Myanmar, where military government's have kept up repression even in the wake of destructive cyclones.

The shockwaves from the original 7.7. quake were felt in Thailand - where a skyscraper collapsed in capital city Bangkok - as well as China, India and Vietnam. Ten people are known to have died in Thailand, with many more injured and missing.

A woman reacts after being informed that her husband had died at the site of a collapsed under construction high-rise building in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday morning, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)
A woman reacts after being informed that her husband had died at the site of a collapsed under construction high-rise building in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday morning, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn). Picture: Alamy

A second, less strong earthquake hit a few minutes later.

The British government announced an aid package of up to £10 million on Saturday night.

Building in Thailand shakes as earthquake hits Myanmar

Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG), which co-ordinates the popular struggle against the ruling military, announced on Saturday night a unilateral partial ceasefire to facilitate earthquake relief efforts.

An announcement said its armed wing, the People's Defence Force, will implement a two-week pause in offensive military operations starting on Sunday in earthquake-affected areas.

It said it would "collaborate with the UN and non-governmental organisations to ensure security, transportation, and the establishment of temporary rescue and medical camps," in the areas it controls.

"We call on all ethnic groups and citizens to actively co-operate with the NUG and revolutionary forces in providing comprehensive emergency rescue and relief assistance to the earthquake victims," the statement said.

The plan poses a sharp political challenge to the military, which has heavily restricted much needed aid efforts to the more than three million people displaced by war even before the earthquake.

Sympathisers of the resistance have urged that relief efforts incorporate aid freely transported to areas under the control of the National Unity Government.

The US Geological Society (USGS), which first recorded the 7.7 quake, estimated deaths at between 10,000 and 100,000 on Friday.

Scot in Bangkok says ‘blood rushed to his head’ as earthquake struck

Economic damage was pegged at as much as 70% of Myanmar's GDP - which would mean about $36 billion.

The earthquake struck at midday on Friday with an epicentre not far from Mandalay, Myanmar's second biggest city, sending buildings in many areas toppling to the ground and causing widespread damage.

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC show the earthquake toppled the air traffic control tower at Myanmar's Naypyitaw International Airport.

The photos taken on Saturday show the tower toppled over as if sheered from its base.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The military junta is said to be continuing its civil war bombing campaign

Myanmar regime 'continues civil war bombing campaign' despite devastating earthquake, with over 1,600 dead

Anti-government protesters hold photos of hostages held in the Gaza Strip during a demonstration demanding the release of all hostages and against Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his government on March 29, 2025 in Tel Aviv.

Hamas agrees to release five living hostages in ceasefire proposal as Israeli attacks continue

A British man tackled a knifeman who went a stabbing spree in Amsterdam to the ground.

Police identify Ukrainian man, 30, as suspect of Amsterdam mass stabbing stopped by ‘hero’ British tourist

Over 1,600 people have died in the earthquake in Myanmar

Myanmar earthquake death toll surges past 1,600 with more than 3,000 hurt as hundreds more trapped under rubble

US Vice President JD Vance (2nd-R) and second lady Usha Vance (2nd-L) tour the US military's Pituffik Space Base on March 28, 2025 in Pituffik, Greenland

'This isn't how you speak to your allies': Denmark says it 'doesn't appreciate tone' of Vance's Greenland criticism

Exclusive
Over 1,000 people have died in the Myanmar earthquake, and former ambassador Vicky Bowman's husband was caught up

‘It's desperate’: Ex-UK ambassador to Myanmar tells LBC of friend 'trapped' by earthquake, as over 1,000 dead

Andrew Tate is being sued by his ex-girlfriend Brianna Stern

Andrew Tate sued for sexual assault and beating by ex-girlfriend who 'feared he was going to kill her'

Myanmar and Thailand have been particularly affected by the earthquake

'Screams followed by silence': Death toll in Myanmar earthquake leaps to over 1,000 amid desperate hunt for survivors

The US has refused to rule out using military force on Greenland

Trump reveals two-word reason US 'must have Greenland' as Vance refuses to rule out military force in bid to take island

Over 10,000 are feared to have died in the Myanmar earthquake

Desperate hunt for earthquake survivors continues as hundreds feared dead across Myanmar and Thailand

A British man tackled a knifeman who went a stabbing spree in Amsterdam to the ground.

'Hero Brit' who tackled Amsterdam knifeman to ground after attacker stabbed five awarded for bravery

US Vice President JD Vance

'We must have Greenland' Trump declares, as JD Vance refuses to rule out military force in US bid to take country

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

Israel strikes Beirut for the first time since agreeing ceasefire with Hezbollah

a lying newborn baby

Give babies mother’s surname automatically, Italian politician tells Parliament

Over 10,000 are feared to have died in the Myanmar earthquake

Over 10,000 feared dead in Myanmar earthquake as shockwaves collapse skyscraper 800 miles away in Bangkok

The earthquake has proved devastating

Moment terrified swimmers trapped in rooftop pool as massive earthquake sends water cascading down to street

Latest News

See more Latest News

Justin Welby

Justin Welby says he 'forgives' Church abuser - as ex-Synod member tells LBC he's 'famous for bad judgement'
The Spice Girls have not reunited all together since 2012

Spice Girls will reunite 'as one' for first time since 2012, Geri Halliwell says - as she reveals all 5 are in group chat
Yvette Cooper has pledged to end 'jobs on tap' for illegal migrants

Ministers pledge to end 'jobs on tap' for illegal migrants with 'jail threats and unlimited fines' for rogue bosses
Ministers and enforcement staff from 40 countries will meet in London on Monday and Tuesday next week to discuss international co-operation, supply routes, criminal finances and online adverts for dangerous journeys.

UK set to host representatives from 40 countries in first international summit on tackling people-smuggling gangs
Labour MP Taiwo Owatemi has been called ‘a disgrace’ for using taxpayer money to pay for her pet cockapoo to live with her at her second home in London.

‘It’s a disgrace’ - Labour MP slammed for charging taxpayers £900 ‘pet rent’ for dog to live with her in London home
Ms Spielman said: “I absolutely did what I think was the right thing at a tremendously difficult time"

'An insult' - Ofsted chief at the time of headteacher Ruth Perry's suicide to be given peerage
The M25, one of the most popular roads in the country, has been closed in both directions overnight, between junctions 9 and 10.

Britain’s busiest motorway closed in both directions tonight - check your diverted route

The couple said they had previously been banned from entering Cowley Hill Primary School, in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

‘Massive overreach’ - Parents arrested for complaining about daughter’s school in WhatsApp group

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House

'US will annex Greenland', says Trump as he warns Nato 'might have to get involved' in takeover

16 days ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'Very manipulative': Zelenskyy slams Putin's peace deal comments as he says Russia 'wants to drag war out'

16 days ago

Trump has praised Putin's 'promising' remarks over the peace deal with Ukraine

Trump praises 'promising' Putin remarks over peace deal with Ukraine as he calls for Russia to 'do right thing'

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News