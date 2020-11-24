Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert

By Maddie Goodfellow

A large monolith has been discovered in a remote Utah desert after being spotted by a pilot counting sheep overhead.

Helicopter Pilot Bret Hutchings was out counting sheep over the Utah desert when he spotted the strange structure.

The monolith is estimated at between 10ft and 12ft high (about 3 metres), and appeared to be planted in the ground.

It appeared to be made of metal, and shined in sharp contrast to the huge reed rocks surrounding it.

Mr Hutchings, told local news channel KSLTV: “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying.

"One of the biologists is the one who spotted it and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it.

“He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there – we’ve got to go look at it!’”

A metal monolith was spotted by a pilot
A metal monolith was spotted by a pilot. Picture: PA

He explained that the object looked manmade and did not look like it had fallen from the sky.

“I’m assuming it’s some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big 2001: A Space Odyssey fan,” Hutchings said.

The monolith and its setting resembled a famous scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film, in which a group of apes encounter a giant slab.

“We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it,” Hutchings said.

The two men also jumped on each other's shoulders to imitate the monkey's behaviour in the infamous film.

The DPS posted images and footage of the discovery on its website, and a person taking one of the videos can be heard saying: "The intrepid explorers go down to explore the alien life form."

They add, laughing: "Who does this kind of stuff?... it's just wild."

The pilot said it was "the strangest thing" he&squot;d ever seen
The pilot said it was "the strangest thing" he'd ever seen. Picture: PA
The pilots climbed on each other's shoulders for a better look
The pilots climbed on each other's shoulders for a better look. Picture: PA

Social media users joked at what the monolith could symbolise, with one writing: "Initiate the protocols and meet at the rendezvous point. It's begun."

Another hypothesised about the creation of the metal, saying: "I Imagine it's an art piece - but what if it isn't."

"Leave it be, this is not the year," joked another.

