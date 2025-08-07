James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Mystery surrounds death of jet-setting Irish fashion designer found dead on yacht in New York
7 August 2025, 09:17
Tributes have been paid to a jet-setting Irish fashion designer who was found dead on a yacht in New York.
The body of Martha Nolan-O’Slattara, 33, was found on a boat in the upmarket Hamptons town of Montauk.
Police have said they do not believe she was murdered and her body ‘did not show evidence of violence’.
A police spokesperson said a preliminary examination of Ms Nolan-O'Slattara's remains was 'inconclusive' and that a cause of death is 'pending further examination.'
She was found dead on a boat named Ripple at the Montauk yacht club in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Her partner called 911 after finding her unconscious on board.
Passers-by attempted CPR until paramedics arrived but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her business partner Dylan Grace posted on Instagram: “We dreamed big together, laughed harder than anyone else could understand and built so much from nothing.
“I’m truly blessed and grateful to have had you in my life.”
A member of the yacht club told the New York Times: “She was well known in the community. She was very friendly, always smiling.”
Irish police said that the loss of Ms Nolan-O’Slattara was ‘an absolutely devastating blow to the family’.
“A young, beautiful, very talented, creative woman. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the family, and I can’t comment any further than than that, other than to say it is a devastating loss for the family and for the community in Carlow.”
A spokesman for the yacht club said: “Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff.”
Ms Nolan-O'Slattara was originally from Carlow, Ireland and moved to Manhattan in 2015.