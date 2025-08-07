Mystery surrounds death of jet-setting Irish fashion designer found dead on yacht in New York

Martha Nolan-O'Slattara, 33, was found unconscious onboard a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club. Picture: TikTok

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to a jet-setting Irish fashion designer who was found dead on a yacht in New York.

The body of Martha Nolan-O’Slattara, 33, was found on a boat in the upmarket Hamptons town of Montauk.

Police have said they do not believe she was murdered and her body ‘did not show evidence of violence’.

A police spokesperson said a preliminary examination of Ms Nolan-O'Slattara's remains was 'inconclusive' and that a cause of death is 'pending further examination.'

She was found dead on a boat named Ripple at the Montauk yacht club in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Her partner called 911 after finding her unconscious on board.

A boat called 'The Ripple' was cordoned off by local police. Picture: Shutterstock

Passers-by attempted CPR until paramedics arrived but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her business partner Dylan Grace posted on Instagram: “We dreamed big together, laughed harder than anyone else could understand and built so much from nothing.

“I’m truly blessed and grateful to have had you in my life.”

A member of the yacht club told the New York Times: “She was well known in the community. She was very friendly, always smiling.”

Irish police said that the loss of Ms Nolan-O’Slattara was ‘an absolutely devastating blow to the family’.

An aerial view of Montauk Yacht Club, New York. Picture: Shutterstock

“A young, beautiful, very talented, creative woman. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the family, and I can’t comment any further than than that, other than to say it is a devastating loss for the family and for the community in Carlow.”

A spokesman for the yacht club said: “Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff.”

Ms Nolan-O'Slattara was originally from Carlow, Ireland and moved to Manhattan in 2015.