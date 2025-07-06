NATO chief says China and Russia could launch simultaneous attacks in chilling warning over all-out war

6 July 2025, 16:42

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaking at the start of the 2025 Hague NATO Summit held in The Hague.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaking at the start of the 2025 Hague NATO Summit held in The Hague. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Nato chief Mark Rutte has argued China and Russia could team up to launch simultaneous attacks across the globe in a chilling warning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Nato Secretary-General argued joint attacks from the Xi Jinping's troops and Vladimir Putin's forces could spark the next global conflict, dragging in western soldiers in an all-out war.

He said China would first go for Taiwan, the self-governed island in the west pacific which Beijing has long threatened to invade.

But Beijing would request that Russia launch an offensive on Nato territory to provide cover. It comes amid concerns Moscow is eyeing up Baltic and former Soviet states including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

"Let's not be naïve about this," Mr Rutte told The New York Times.

Read more: Israel presses forward with Gaza ceasefire talks despite 'unacceptable' Hamas demands

Read more: Russia launches largest aerial attack on Kyiv yet as Trump ‘disappointed’ that Putin ‘not looking to stop’

Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy

"If Xi Jinping would attack Taiwan, he would first make sure that he makes a call to his very junior partner in all of this, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, residing in Moscow, and telling him, 'Hey, I'm going to do this, and I need you to to keep them busy in Europe by attacking NATO territory'.

"That is most likely the way this will progress," he said, adding that two things must be done to deter Putin and Xi.

"One is that NATO, collectively, being so strong that the Russians will never do this"

He added: "And second, working together with the Indo-Pacific - something President [Donald] Trump is very much promoting, because we have this close interconnectedness, working together on defence industry, innovation between NATO and the Indo-Pacific."

Mr Rutte warned that Russia is rearming itself at an alarming pace amid its war with Ukraine, prodding "three times as much ammunition in three months as the whole of NATO is doing in a year."

While Mr Rutte said this is unsustainable, he argued Russian collaboration with North Korea, China and Iran in fighting the "unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine" shows the Indo-Pacific and Atlantic are becoming more and more interconnected.

This comes after NATO allies including Donald Trump reaffirmed their 'ironclad commitment' to collective defence after an emergency summit at The Hague in June.

Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: Alamy

The commitment to collective defence, which Trump had been skeptical about ahead of the summit, came alongside an official commitment from all member states to increase their defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035.

Sir Keir Starmer said it was "the moment to unite, for Europe to make a fundamental shift in its posture", and that the commitment to 5% will make the alliance "stronger, fairer and more lethal than ever".

"This includes military spending as well as vital investments in our security and resilience, like protecting our cyber security and our energy networks," he said.

Starmer said the Nato summit had sent a "decisive message to aggressors".

Notably missing from the communique was a condemnation of Russia's war on Ukraine, or any reference to Ukraine's potential membership into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The alliance has previously said Kyiv was on an "irreversible path" to membership, which Donald Trump - and Russian president Vladimir Putin - strongly oppose.

The only mention of the war comes in the context of spending - the paragraph reads: "Allies reaffirm their enduring sovereign commitments to provide support to Ukraine, whose security contributes to ours, and, to this end, will include direct contributions towards Ukraine's defence and its defence industry when calculating Allies' defence spending."

Nato's secretary general praised the declaration and member states' commitment to raising defence spending to 5%, saying: "This is a significant commitment in response to significant threats to our security.

"This is "all to ensure we can effectively deter aggression and defend ourselves and each other should anyone make the mistake of attacking."

He added: "All allies are united in understanding that we need to step up to stay safe and they are acting on it."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Victoria Police stand guard at Miznon storefront after it became a crime scene.

'Death to IDF': Pro-Palestine protestors hurl chairs and food after storming Israeli-owned restaurant

Texas death toll rises to 51 following flash flooding - as heartbreaking hunt for 27 missing children continues

Texas death toll rises to 67 following flash floods - as heartbreaking hunt for 11 children missing from camp continues

TOPSHOT-ISRAEL-GERMANY-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-DIPLOMACY

Israel presses forward with Gaza ceasefire talks despite 'unacceptable' Hamas demands

The woman was airlifted to hospital after the animal attack.

Woman's 'arm severed after being mauled by lion' at Australian zoo

Diogo Jota and Andre Silva's funeral was held in their hometown, Gondomar.

Diogo Jota graveyard shut after 'disrespectful' intruders descend to take sick selfies

Bishop's heartbreaking words to Diogo Jota's children - as widow and Liverpool teammates lay star and brother to rest

Bishop's heartbreaking words to Diogo Jota's children - as widow and Liverpool teammates lay star and brother to rest

Screen grab of Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, makes a statement in the House of Commons, London.

Culture Secretary orders BBC to explain why 'nobody has yet been fired' over controversial Gaza documentary

A Ryanair flight from Majorca to Manchester was evacuated.

Eighteen injured as Ryanair flight evacuated at Majorca airport - as passengers seen jumping from wings to escape

Diogo Jota’s wife arrives at church ahead of star's funeral - as friends and players pay respects to Liverpool striker

Diogo Jota’s widow and family joined by Liverpool teammates as mourners gather for funeral of striker and brother

President Trump Departs Washington For G7 Summit In Canada

Donald Trump says Gaza ceasefire possible 'next week' after Hamas responded with 'positive spirit' to negotiations

The Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, July 1.

Hamas gives 'positive response' to ceasefire agreement as Israel continues targeted attacks on Gaza Strip

At least 24 dead and up to 25 children missing from girls camp after flash flooding sweeps Texas

At least 15 children dead and dozens still missing from girls camp after flash flooding sweeps Texas

Palestinians walk back through the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza carrying aid parcels

Calls to end controversial Israeli and US-backed aid distribution system in Gaza due to 'chaos and violence'

Palestinians carry sacks and boxes of food and humanitarian aid

UN records 613 killings near humanitarian convoys and aid distribution points in Gaza since May

People thought to be migrants wade through the sea to board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France

French police use knife to puncture migrant dinghies in change of tactics

Jota's family have attended a private wake in Portugal while In Liverpool, former club captain Jordan Henderson broke down in tears as he came to lay flowers at a memorial .

Diogo Jota’s wife and family attend private wake as football world mourns Liverpool star’s death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Passengers wait by the tracks in northern France after evacuating the broken down train.

Eurostar evacuated after stranded passengers wait hours on 'boiling' train for rescue

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates winning the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Lando Norris wins British Grand Prix in career first after dramatic race at Silverstone

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova returns a shot to Sonay Kartal of United Kingdom during their women's singles fourth-round match on day seven of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, July 6, 2025.

'They've stole it!': Wimbledon Centre Court chaos as AI line call error sees star lash out at umpires and tech
Christian Horner dismisses Max Verstappen exit rumours amid Red Bull contract speculation

Christian Horner dismisses Max Verstappen exit rumours as contract speculation continues at Silverstone
Emma Raducanu reacts during her match against Aryna Sabalenka on day five of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Friday July 4, 2025.

Wimbledon chief hits back at Emma Raducanu over swipe at Championship's AI line calls following loss to world number one
Labour MP Rachel Maskell

‘When the PM's door is shut, wrong decisions are made,’ admits Labour MP branding Starmer's welfare reforms ‘unworkable’
London, UK. 21 Jan 2024. Yvette Cooper - Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department is interviewed at BBC Broadcasting House where she was a guest on 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'. Credit: Justin Ng/Alamy Live News

Islamic and right-wing extremism remain UK’s ‘biggest threats’, says Cooper ahead 20th anniversary of 7/7 bombings
Sir Mark Rowley wants the creation of mega forces to oversee policing.

Met chief calls for creation of 15 'mega forces' in 'once in a generation' reform amid claims force 'not fit for purpose'

World News

See more World News

The Foreign Secretary's talks in Washington will cover the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, as well as the UK-US trade deal

Foreign Secretary to meet US officials in Washington as Trump mulls over strikes against Iran

17 days ago

‘I like to make decisions at the last second': Trump continues to mull US strike but suggests Iran could visit White House

‘I like to decide at the last second': Trump continues to mull US strike but suggests Iran could visit White House

17 days ago

Devastating new footage has emerged showing the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash carrying the coffin of his younger brother, who died in the fatal disaster.

New video shows heartbreaking moment lone Air India survivor limps as he carries brother’s coffin at funeral

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News