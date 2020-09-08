Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'facing new charge' in Iran

8 September 2020, 13:14 | Updated: 8 September 2020, 13:52

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is reportedly facing a new charge shortly before she was due to be released
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is reportedly facing a new charge shortly before she was due to be released. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is facing a new charge four years after her arrest, Iran's state TV said, citing an unnamed official.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic after serving nearly all of her five-year sentence but remains under house arrest in Tehran.

The report about her new charge went into little detail, except explaining that she appeared before a branch of the country's Revolutionary Court in the capital, where she was first sentenced in 2017.

It added that she appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

She was arrested during a holiday to Iran with her young daughter in April 2016.

Her family said she was in the country to visit her relatives, denying that she was plotting against Iran.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.

The new charge comes after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family linked her detention to Iran's negotiations with the British Government over a £400 million settlement held by London, a payment the late Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi made for Chieftain tanks that were never delivered.

Tehran has denied that her detention was linked to the negotiations.

It is thought the new charges could be an attempt to gain new leverage in the negotiations.

Lawyers for Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe had previously asked Defence Secretary Ben Wallace for a meeting and called on the UK Government to stand up to Iran for its "abusive treatment" of the jailed mother of one.

The British-Iranian dual national is said to be in a perpetual state of anxiety.

Following her arrest, she was later afforded diplomatic protection by the UK Government, which argues that she is innocent and that her treatment by Iran failed to meet obligations under international law.

She has been used as a political pawn, according to Nobel Laureate and Iranian human rights lawyer Shirin Ebadi, and civil rights groups like Amnesty International say her trial was unfair and she was jailed with no evidence.

