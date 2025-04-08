Nazi 'Secretary of Evil' convicted for murders of 10,500 Holocaust victims dies aged 99

8 April 2025, 09:20 | Updated: 8 April 2025, 09:21

Irmgard Furchner
Irmgard Furchner. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A Nazi secretary who helped in murdering over 10,000 people during the Holocaust has died aged 99.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Irmgard Furchner was an assistant to the SS, the Nazi paramilitary group that were guilty of some of the worst excesses during the Second World War.

She worked from 1943-1945 as a teenage shorthand typist under SS commander Paul Werner Hoppe, and was later given the nickname the 'Secretary of Evil'.

Furchner was convicted in 2022 of complicity in 10,505 murders and attempting to murder five more people during her work at the Stutthof concentration camp.

Some 65,000 people are thought to have died at that camp, which is in present-day Poland. Some six million Jewish were killed in the Holocaust overall. The Nazis also murdered about five million non-Jewish people.

Furchner was given a two-year suspended prison sentence, which meant she avoided jail, despite never admitting to her crimes.

She had earlier tried to abscond from her nursing home to avoid facing justice.

Read more: Prominent neo-nazi group Blood and Honour sanctioned by UK government

Read more: Man arrested after Nazi flag flown outside church in Welsh village

Irmgard Furchner in her youth
Irmgard Furchner in her youth. Picture: Alamy

Furchner later tried to appeal her suspended jail sentence but was rejected.

She admitted being at the camp but denied being aware of the killings. But it was proven in court that she would have had a view of the horrors being perpetrated around her during her work.

Furchner told the court she was "sorry about everything that happened."

After the war, she married a former SS officer, who died in 1972.

After Furchner's appeal was rejected, a lawyer who represented three of the victims said: "The secretary was rightly convicted of aiding and abetting murder in several thousand cases.

Leaders of the German Jewish community applauded the conviction.

Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said: "It is not about putting her behind bars for the rest of her life.

"It is about a perpetrator having to answer for her actions and acknowledge what happened and what she was involved in.”

"The now legally binding guilty verdict is particularly gratifying for my clients.

"They never wanted revenge or retribution."

Furcher died in January, but her death was only discovered by German outlet Der Spiegel this week.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

File photo of a Ukrainian soldier, with forces confirmed to be in a second Russian border region

'War must return where it came from': Ukraine forces 'active in second Russian border region', Zelenskyy confirms

a biotech start-up has announced the animals had been brought back to life

Dire wolf extinct for 12,500 years 'brought back to life', scientists claim

Lady Victoria Hervey claims Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's credibility 'destroyed' following hospital release

Lady Victoria Hervey claims Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's credibility 'destroyed' following hospital release

China vows to 'fight to the end' as Trump threatens additional 50 per cent tariffs amid global market turmoil

China vows to 'fight to the end' as Trump escalates war with further 50 per cent tariffs amid global market turmoil

US-ISRAEL-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-NETANYAHU

Trump says US will hold direct talks with Iran as he insists Tehran cannot get nuclear weapons

Video footage shows the convoy had emergency lights flashing when it was hit

Israel admits ‘mistakenly’ killing 15 aid workers after video leak contradicted official version of events

Jaguar Land Rover has paused shipments to the US in the wake of 'Liberation Day' tariffs

Jaguar Land Rover halts shipments to US in wake of tariffs as Trump insists he'll win 'economic revolution'

Flowers and toys left on a swing seat to commemorate victims killed in Russia's missile attack on Friday

Death toll from Russian strike on Zelenskyy's home town rises as 18 confirmed dead - including nine children

Donald Trump's 10% tariff on UK products has officially come into force

Trump tariffs come into force as global stock markets plunge deeper into the red

Tom Howard

British tourist killed after being struck by boulder on trek through Himalayas

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a car burns following a Russian missile attack that killed more than a dozen people, including children, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Friday, April 4, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Russia kills 16 people including three children in missile strike on Zelenskyy's home town, with dozens wounded

Travel influencer Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 24, made an illegal visit to North Sentinel Island

Tourist who left Coke for world's most isolated tribe 'could have wiped them all out' - and police 'can't go collect can'
White House weighs in to support ‘censored’ anti-abortion activists in Britain

White House looking to support ‘censored’ anti-abortion activists in Britain

This image provided by NASA shows Nick Hague, right, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore. (NASA via AP)

Stranded NASA astronauts reveal they were almost trapped in space 'forever' after horror malfunction

Donald Trump demands France 'free Marine Le Pen'

Donald Trump demands France 'free Marine Le Pen' after far-right leader found guilty of embezzlement in 'witch hunt'

China will impose a 34% retaliatory tariff on imports from the US

China announces additional 34% tariffs on US imports in retaliation over Trump's 'Liberation Day' levies

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wes Streeting hopes booking a GP appointment will be easier by the next election

Wes Streeting unable to say when '8am scramble' for GP appointments will end despite earlier promises
Rugby players tackling during game

Lowering height of rugby tackles linked to 45 per cent drop in head collisions, study finds
Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish 'slapped in the face by Manchester United fan' in derby, as man charged with assault
Couple holding hands

Campaigners 'deeply moved' by baby loss certificate scheme - as more than 100,000 issued since service started
Pregnancy

Diabetes during pregnancy linked to increased risk of disorders like autism and ADHD in children, study suggests
Just 3% of England’s local road network received any form of maintenance in the 2023/24 financial year, new analysis shows.

Only 3% of local road network received maintenance in the last year

Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed were rejected from entering Israel

Israel's decision to bar two MPs from entering country 'smacks of racism', claims MP

c

Baby girl makes history as first child in UK to be born from womb transplant

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise

20 days ago

A private lunar lander has captured the first high-definition sunset pictures from the Moon.

Lunar lander captures first high-definition picture of sunset on the moon

20 days ago

NASA astronaut Suni Williams is helped out of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft

Home at last: NASA astronauts greeted by dolphins as they land back on Earth after eight months stranded in space

20 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News