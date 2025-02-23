Release of 602 Palestinian prisoners delayed until next group of hostages released 'without humiliating ceremonies', Netanyahu says

23 February 2025, 00:16 | Updated: 23 February 2025, 00:23

Netanyahu says the prisoners that were meant to be released today won't be until the next group of hostages is handed over .
Netanyahu says the prisoners that were meant to be released today won't be until the next group of hostages is handed over . Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Netanyahu said Israel will delay the release of 602 Palestinian prisoners that was supposed to happen on Saturday "until the release of the next hostages is guaranteed”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a brief statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's office Israel accused Hamas of "repeated and ongoing violations," with Hamas levelling the same accusation against Israel on Saturday.

Netanyahu's statement said the decision was made “in light of the repeated violations by Hamas – including rituals that humiliate the dignity of our prisoners and the cynical political use of them for propaganda”.

Read more: Pope in 'critical condition' after suffering respiratory crisis, the Vatican said

As part of the ceasefire agreement, 445 prisoners who were arrested in Gaza after 7 October were supposed to be released, in addition to 41 people from the Shalit deal.

Newly-released Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov kissing the head of a Hamas fighter shortly after being set free in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday on February 22, 2025.
Newly-released Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov kissing the head of a Hamas fighter shortly after being set free in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday on February 22, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The latest handover brought unprecedented scenes, as Omer Shem Tov, 22, was seen to kiss the head of two of his Hamas captors upon release, before he was taken away by the Red Cross.

Reacting to the news, Hamas said Netanyahu is 'playing dirty games' to sabotage the ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Read more: One killed and several police officers injured in suspected terror attack in France

“We believe that, again, these are dirty games from the right-wing government to sabotage and undermine the deal and to send a message of willingness to go back to war,” Basem Naim, a senior member of Hamas, told Al Jazeera.

It is unclear whether the already fragile ceasefire deal will hold, as this hostage exchange was supposed to be the final swap of phase one of the deal, with phase two planned to begin next week.

Eliya Cohen and Omer Shem Tov, Israeli prisoners is escorted by Hamas militants as he is released as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip on Saturday on February 22, 2025.
Eliya Cohen and Omer Shem Tov, Israeli prisoners is escorted by Hamas militants as he is released as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip on Saturday on February 22, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas claimed the release of the Palestinian prisoners held by Israel is being delayed by 'assaults' to captives.

The group claimed on Saturday that Israel had "violated" the ceasefire agreement by "assaulting" prisoners, as well as by switching out prisoners names from the agreed list.

Israel denied this, and said the Red Cross were at the prisons carrying out checks.

It comes as six Israeli hostages - Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Tal Shoham, Omer Wenkert, Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengisto - were released by Hamas on Saturday morning.

During the release of Israeli hostages, a media official for Hamas said that Israel is trying to make last-minute changes to the names of prisoners set to be released.

"The occupation is trying to manipulate some of the names and prisoners scheduled to be released," they said.

"We confirm our readiness to release all prisoners in exchange for all Palestinian prisoners."

Israeli hostages, Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem and Omer Wenkert, are escorted by Hamas fighter before being handed over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra)
Israeli hostages, Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem and Omer Wenkert, are escorted by Hamas fighter before being handed over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra). Picture: Alamy

It's reported that six prisoners set to be freed chose not to be released from jail in protest, insisting Palestinians should remain in Gaza and not face deportation from what they see as their land.

The Red Cross are said to have conducted pre-departure interviews with the detainees to check their medical condition.

Read more: Tears of joy: Sixth Israeli hostage handed over by Hamas - as 602 Palestinians poised for release

Prisoners are also thought to have been allowed to contact family members to confirm their release.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society, the office overseeing the imprisonment of Palestinians, has given a breakdown of those set to be release.

People wave as a military helicopter carrying two Israeli freed hostages Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen, arrives at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after they were released by Hamas
People wave as a military helicopter carrying two Israeli freed hostages Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen, arrives at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after they were released by Hamas. Picture: Alamy

They include:

  • 445 arrested in Gaza after 7 October
  • 43 from the West Bank and Jerusalem
  • 11 arrested in Gaza before 7 October
  • 97 deportees
  • 24 women and children from Gaza

It follows the release of Tal Shoham, 40, who was the first hostage to emerge from a vehicle in Rafah on Saturday.

Flanked by Hamas fighters, Avera Mengisto, 38, emerged from the vehicle moments after.

A second handover ceremony took place hours later in Nuseirat, central Gaza, where three more hostages - Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert - were released.

Hisham al Sayed, the only Arab-Israeli hostage, was released behind closed doors by Hamas later in the morning, with the group saying it was "out of respect for Palestinian citizens of Israel".

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The UK will unveil new sanctions to "turn the screws" on Russia as it marks three years since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

UK to ‘turn the screws’ on Russia with new sanctions on three-year anniversary of Ukraine war

The heavy iron roof at the Real Plaza Trujillo shopping centre, in the La Libertad region, fell onto dozens of people who were at the site.

Six people killed and 78 injured as Peru shopping centre food court roof collapsed in horror incident

Two guards were killed when armed assailants helped Amra escape from a prison convoy in Normandy last May, prompting a high-profile search.

Fugitive French prisoner 'the Fly' who staged deadly escape and prompted international hunt arrested in Romania

Pope Francis.

Pope in 'critical condition' after suffering respiratory crisis, the Vatican said

French firefighters (C) operate near the site of a bladed weapon attack where a man is suspected of killing one person and wounding two municipal police officers in Mulhouse, eastern France on February 22, 2025.

One killed and several police officers injured in suspected terror attack in France

Scratchcard.

Thieves win half a million on lottery ticket bought with stolen credit card

A police officer guards at the cordoned off Holocaust memorial after a man was attacked at the memorial site in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Suspect in Berlin Holocaust Memorial stabbing wanted to kill Jewish people, police say

Hamas fighters stand in formation as they prepare for the ceremony of Israeli hostages hand over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Release of 602 Palestinian prisoners delayed due to 'assaults' say Hamas, amid 'violations' of ceasefire agreement

Tears of joy as sixth Israeli hostage handed over by Hamas - as 602 Palestinians poised for release

Tears of joy: Sixth Israeli hostage handed over by Hamas - as 602 Palestinians poised for release

ethereum is a modern way of exchange and this crypto currency is a convenient means of payment in the financial and web markets

'Biggest hack in history' sees $1.4bn in cryptocurrency stolen from online exchange

Pope Francis.

Vatican releases update on the Pope as he remains in hospital

Craig and Lindsay Foreman.

British couple detained in Iran were 'too headstrong' to pay attention to Foreign Office warnings

Israeli hostages Tal Shoham left, and Avera Mengisto are escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Hamas release five Israeli hostages in Gaza - with sixth Arab-Israeli hostage to be handed over privately

Salman Rushdie

Man found guilty of attempted murder over Salman Rushdie attack

Diddy's lawyer has quit the sex trafficking case, a New York court heard today

‘I cannot continue’: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer quits sex trafficking case

Police officers work at the scene where a person was stabbed near the memorial of the murdered jews of Europe in Berlin

Man seriously injured in stabbing at Berlin Holocaust Memorial as police hunt suspect

Latest News

See more Latest News

The M4 and the M48 have both been closed this evening after multiple people reported seeing a body on the road.

Two major motorways closed after human remains found on the road as drivers stuck for hours
Yellow weather warning issued in the UK

Yellow warning issued as UK set to be battered by wind and rain in ‘severe weather’ on Sunday
A police officer who removed a monitored offender's tag so that she could have a secret relationship with him has been jailed.

Police officer jailed after removing burglar’s tag to have secret sexual relationship with him
Sir Elton John and Simon Cowell have called on the Government to rethink proposals to relax copyright rules in a bid to protect creative talent from artificial intelligence (AI).

Sir Elton John and Simon Cowell unite behind copyright campaign to protect creative talent from US AI firms
A prison guard..

Prisoners forced to give birth while handcuffed to male officers

Girl, 3, dies after a tram and van collide in Manchester

Girl, 3, dies after a tram and van collide in Manchester

Aerial view of Skiing area of France Alpes, Europe

British skier, 23, found dead in French Alps

Jenny Hall, Durham.

Urgent search for missing runner enters its fourth day, as police deploy drones to help

World News

See more World News

Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft

Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft

17 days ago

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Ukraine accuses Russian spies of orchestrating bomb attacks on army offices

17 days ago

Nigel Farage has said he finds Donald Trump's plan for the US to own Gaza "very appealing".

Nigel Farage says Donald Trump's plan to 'take over Gaza' sounds 'very appealing'

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News