Exclusive

'He's the only one he listens to': PM urged to get Trump to pressure Netanyahu on Gaza ahead of visit

22 July 2025, 23:03 | Updated: 22 July 2025, 23:13

Stitch of Trump, Starmer, Netanyahu
Picture: Getty/LBC

By Flaminia Luck

Emily Thornberry has told LBC the Prime Minister should use some of the UK's "political capital" to get Donald Trump to pressure Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel's offensive in Gaza ahead of this week's US Presidential visit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury said Trump is the "only one [Netanyahu] listens to."

She also told Marr “Israel needs to be pulled back from the brink” to prevent “children from either starving to death or being shot” in Gaza.

At least 101 people, 80 being children, have died of hunger in the wake of October 7, 2023, with most deaths coming in recent weeks. 21 of those deaths have come in the last 72 hours, doctors on the ground in Gaza revealed on Tuesday.

The UN has blamed rising hunger and malnutrition on Israel’s continued blockade of Gaza, which has seen the region’s people “drip-fed” aid, a policy the UK government has branded “inhumane.”

The US President is expected to arrive later this week to visit his golf courses in Scotland and hold informal talks with Sir Keir Starmer and John Swinney.

Watch Again: Emily Thornberry speaks to Andrew Marr (22/7)

Asked if there is any more that the UK government could be doing to stop Israel’s actions in Gaza, Ms Thornberry replied: "The trouble is, people see the images on television, and they write to their MPs, and they say, "What are you going to do about this? What can you do about this?"

"And then the MPs go to the government and go, "Well, what are you going to do about this? You've got to do something about it."

She added: "Israel is an ally, but they don't listen to what we say.

"They don't listen and that is what we're not used to."

Read more: At least 101 people, including 80 children, die of hunger and malnutrition in Gaza

Read more: UK joins 27 nations calling for Israel to end war in Gaza as Lammy condemns 'inhumane drip feeding' of aid

Displaced Palestinians receive donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City
Displaced Palestinians receive donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City. Picture: Alamy

When asked if there is more the UK could be doing in terms of trade embargos with Israel, Ms Thornberry said: "I think the question is actually more urgent than that. I think the question is, what are we going to do now?

"How do we stop these children from either starving to death or being shot and huge numbers of people being killed in Gaza.

"The way in which Israel is now attacking the one area that has not been attacked until now, the humanitarian zone where they have a desalination plant, where they will be relying on it for water.

"Really, Israel needs to be pulled back from the brink. So, I think the question is, how do we stop this?"

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on April 7, 2025. (USA)
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

Commenting on how the UK and its allies could get the attention of Israel, Ms Thornberry said there may be a time when Netanyahu might be persuaded to have a ceasefire "without being worried that the even further right than him wing of his government will pull the plug in this government."

"So, I think that is the time for Donald Trump, and its only Donald Trump that he listens to.

"Remember, there were planes on the way to Iran that got turned round in the air because Donald Trump said, "turn the planes around."

"So, he really is the only one that he listens to.

"I think Donald Trump has to be the one who says, "Stop now. Stop now. There has to be a ceasefire now."

"And I think that's the only influence that we can really have on Netanyahu is via Trump.

"Trump is coming to [the UK] play golf.

"So, what I would suggest strongly is that, I appreciate that Keir Starmer has a lot of things you may want to talk to the President of the United States about, but I would ask that some of our political capital be used in asking Trump to speak to Netanyahu to get them to stop this, because we can't witness this anymore, it has to stop."

Muhammed Omar Selim Muslih, 10, who followed his father to get aid for their family in the Netzarim Corridor was wounded in an Israeli attack and got amputated due to shrapnel injuries
Muhammed Omar Selim Muslih, 10, who followed his father to get aid for their family in the Netzarim Corridor was wounded in an Israeli attack and got amputated due to shrapnel injuries. Picture: Getty

Gaza's population of more than two million Palestinians are in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, now relying largely on the limited aid allowed into the territory.

Many people have been displaced multiple times.Hamas triggered the war when militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 others hostage.

Fifty remain in Gaza, but fewer than half are thought to be alive.

Israel's military offensive has killed more than 58,800 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, which does not say how many militants have been killed but says more than half of the dead have been women and children.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Food distributed to Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli attacks

At least 101 people, including 80 children, die of hunger and malnutrition in Gaza

On Tuesday, Jota's wife shared three pictures of the two of them at their wedding, and wrote: "One month of our 'until death do us part'. For ever, your white girl."

Diogo Jota's widow shares devastating 'one-month anniversary' tribute in first post since Liverpool star's death

A video appeared to show two senior members of staff at tech firm Astronomer embracing at a Coldplay concert went viral last week.

Fresh twist in Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal as 'cheating' HR chief from viral vid took out £1.2m mortgage with her husband
Zelenskyy has proposed renewed peace talks.

Zelenskyy sets out Ukraine goals for next round of Russia ceasefire talks as meeting planned for Wednesday

The hotel has not confirmed how many events it is cancelling but said it will be in touch by email with impacted customers.

Ibiza Rocks Hotel cancels upcoming events after four deaths in three months - including three Brits

Mr Lynch and his daughter Hannah perished in the tragedy, which saw the ship sink off the coast of Sicily

Estate of Bayesian superyacht victim Mike Lynch facing bankruptcy following £700million fraud ruling

Baumgartner was internationally known for his spectacular jumps and rose to global fame in 2012 when he successfully completed a jump from the edge of space.

Felix Baumgartner’s cause of death revealed after daredevil paraglider's fatal crash

Palestinians ferrying bags of food aid amid a major shortage leading to malnutrition and deaths.

21 children dead from malnutrition in 72 hours, Gaza hospital says - as UN blasts Israel's aid blockade

The $115 million aircraft, regarded as one of the world's most advanced stealth fighters, has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for over a month due to technical issues.

Stranded British F-35 fighter jet finally leaves Indian airport after five-week ordeal

The World Food Programme says nearly one in three people in Gaza do not eat for days at a stretch, and ''thousands'' are ''on the verge of catastrophic hunger''

UK joins 27 nations calling for Israel to end war in Gaza as Lammy condemns 'inhumane drip feeding' of aid

UK Foreign Secretary Holds Weimar+ Group Talks On Ukraine And European Security

David Lammy joins foreign ministers condemning Israel for depriving Gazans 'of human dignity'

Jeanne de Flandre hospital, Lille.

Mother of boy, 6, who ‘killed newborn on maternity ward’ was twice told to keep an eye on her child, victims' family claims
Keith McAllister died after being pulled onto an MRI machine

Tributes paid to weight lifter killed after 9kg chain 'sucked him' onto MRI machine

A police officer checks a car stuck in the wall of a barn following an accident in Bohmte, Germany, Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Horror as car crashes into first floor of barn after hitting trampoline, leaving boy, 7, critical

Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka

At least 16 dead after military plane crashes into college campus in Bangladesh

Patient being scanned and diagnosed on a MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scanner in a hospital. Modern medical equipment, medicine and health care co

Man dies after being pulled into MRI machine while wearing 9kg weight-training chain

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chloe Kelly scored England's winner.

Lionesses seal place in Women's Euro 2025 final with extra-time winner against Italy

Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game

Black Sabbath and The Rolling Stones lead tributes to Ozzy Osbourne as star dies two weeks after final show
A sign reading “twinned with Epstein island” has been erected at Donald Trump’s golf course in Aberdeen ahead of the US president’s visit to his Scottish golf resorts.

‘Twinned with Epstein island’: Activists put up signs at Trump’s Scottish golf course ahead of visit
Singer Ozzy Osbourne is shown performing on stage during a 'live' concert appearance with Black Sabbath.

Ozzy Osbourne: From Brummy factory worker to music’s 'Prince of Darkness'

Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age 76

Ozzy Osbourne - Black Sabbath frontman and the 'Prince of Darkness' - dead at 76 just weeks after final show
Ex-union boss McCluskey enjoyed private jet flights and football tickets from firm behind controversial hotel, corruption report finds

Ex-Unite boss McCluskey took private jet flights and football tickets from firm behind controversial hotel, report finds
Going east: Wimbledon has already seen a roof constructed on Centre Court but now has grander ambitions to move onto the former golf club site

Why is Wimbledon expanding?

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said she will keep Donald Trump safe during his visit to the UK.

Police chief 'assessing threats' against Trump as force warns against Palestine Action protests during president's visit

World News

See more World News

Massive fire erupts in Ierapetra, Crete

British tourists evacuated from parts of Crete as fierce wildfires rip through Greek holiday island

19 days ago

A worker holds two small containers of New World Screwworm fly pupae

US to dump billions of flies over Mexico in $30m fight against flesh-eating maggots

19 days ago

x

Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after conviction on two prostitution offences

20 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News