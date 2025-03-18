Netanyahu warns this is 'just the beginning' of 'full force' Gaza strikes after overnight attack kills 400

18 March 2025, 19:21 | Updated: 18 March 2025, 19:59

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's deadly strikes on Gaza will continue in full force.
By Jacob Paul

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the deadly overnight strikes on Gaza are 'only the beginning', with attacks to continue in 'full force' as war with Hamas resumes.

More than 400 people are thought to have been killed in Israeli attacks which occurred overnight on Monday. Most of the victims were seemingly women and children.

The strikes could signal the full resumption of war with Hamas following a ceasefire agreement.

But Mr Netanyahu has said no one should be surprised that fighting has restarted.

He accused Hamas of a "repeated refusal" to release hostages, warning any new ceasefire talks will take place "under fire" as he vowed to press ahead with Israel's war goals in “full force”.

Mr Netanyahu said in a recorded statement broadcast on national television: "The previous releases proved that military pressure is a necessary condition for freeing hostages."

sraeli army Merkava main battle tanks move at a position in southern Israel along the border fence with the northern Gaza Strip on March 18, 2025.
He described last Monday night's strikes as a “return to battle forcefully,” accusing Hamas of rejecting the proposals Israel brought to ceasefire talks.

It comes after Israel's defence minister said the country has "resumed fighting" in Gaza and is vowing to press ahead until all remaining hostages are released.

In a brief statement, Israel Katz said "The gates of hell will open in Gaza" if hostages are not released, echoing language used by US President Donald Trump.

Much of the international community has condemned Israel for resuming its attacks on Gaza.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said “the civilian casualties from Israeli strikes overnight are appalling,” demanding that both sides “re-engage with negotiations to get hostages out, surge aid, and secure a permanent end to this conflict."

He added: "Diplomacy, not more bloodshed, is how we get security for Israelis and Palestinians.”

The strikes come after nearly two months of a ceasefire to pause the 17-month long war where dozens of hostages were released for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The ceasefire hit a roadblock when Israel refused to enter the agreed-upon second phase of the truce, and instead proposed an extension of the first phase.

Israel has since blocked all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, and cut off the electricity supply that its population of nearly 2 million relies on for its water supply.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinian people have been killed and more than 100,000 injured since Israel launched its assault on Gaza in the wake of the October 7 attacks in 2023.

