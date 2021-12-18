Covid: Netherlands announces strict lockdown to curb spread of Omicron

18 December 2021

Netherlands is entering a strict lockdown to control the spread of Omicron
Netherlands is entering a strict lockdown to control the spread of Omicron. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Netherlands is entering a strict lockdown from Sunday, set to last until at least January 14.

Schools, universities, and all non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed, prime minister Mark Rutte said Saturday night.

Residents will only be permitted two visitors except for Christmas and New Year's, when four will be allowed, he said.

"The Netherlands is going into lockdown again from tomorrow," Mr Rutte said, adding that the move was "unavoidable because of the fifth wave caused by the Omicron variant that is bearing down on us".

In the Netherlands, anticipation a government meeting on Saturday would result in tougher restrictions caused shoppers to swarm commercial areas of Dutch cities, fearing it would be their last chance to buy Christmas gifts.

Rotterdam municipality tweeted that it was "too busy in the centre" of the port city and told people: "Don't come to the city."

Amsterdam also warned that the city's main shopping street was busy and urged people to stick to coronavirus rules.

The Netherlands joins a number of European countries introducing new measures in response to the new strain of coronavirus, which first emerged in South Africa last month.

France, Cyprus and Austria tightened travel restrictions, and Denmark closed theatres, concert halls, amusement parks and museums.

Ireland imposed an 8pm curfew on pubs and bars and limited attendance at indoor and outdoor events.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported on Saturday that the Omicron variant had been detected in 89 countries.

It also said cases involving the strain are doubling every 1.5-3 days in places with community transmission - for example, the UK.

There are a number of unanswered questions about the strain, including how effective existing vaccines are against it and whether the variant produces severe illness in many infected individuals.

But the UN health agency said Omicron's "substantial growth advantage" over the Delta variant means it is likely to quickly overtake Delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where it is spreading locally.

Streets start to empty in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Dutch government announces national lockdown amid Omicron surge

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, sits at the defence table

Lawyers in Ghislaine Maxwell case argue over jury instructions

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden

Joe Biden marks 49th anniversary of car crash that killed wife and daughter

Pakistan Blast

Gas explosion in sewer kills 12 in Pakistani city

Philippines Asia Storm

31 dead after typhoon brings widespread destruction in Philippines

Joe Biden's plans to make vaccines compulsory for staff at large businesses will come into effect.

Biden's Covid vaccine mandate reinstated for large US businesses

Sir Rod Stewart has pleaded guilty to battery.

Sir Rod Stewart and son Sean plead guilty to battery after New Year's Eve fight

Japan Fire

Police search house of man linked to fire that killed 24 in Osaka building

Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial

Ghislaine Maxwell tells judge she will not give evidence as defence rests case

Michael Martin: 'We are going to see a massive rise in infections.'

Ireland imposes curfew on bars and restaurants – 'We have to slow Omicron'

Superman

Rare Superman comic book fetches stellar price at auction

Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial

Epstein's ex-girlfriend gives evidence at Maxwell sex trafficking trial

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart and son plead guilty in US hotel assault case

Confederate Monuments Richmond

'1887 time capsule found' in base of controversial General Lee statue

Israel Palestinians

Jewish settlers attack West Bank villages after Palestinian gunmen kill Israeli

Brexit fishing dispute

France wants EU legal action over fishing dispute with UK

Santas hit the slopes in Maine

Skiing and snowboarding Santas take to the slopes for charity

12 days ago

Villages covered in ash

Rescue efforts continue after deadly Indonesian volcanic eruption

12 days ago

New Zealand defence forces

Solomon Islands leader wins no-confidence vote after riots

12 days ago

Lord Frost has resigned from Boris Johnson's cabinet

Brexit Minister Lord Frost quits Boris Johnson's cabinet over Plan B restrictions

Just now

Sage scientists have warned hospital admissions could soar to 3,000 per day.

Omicron: Tougher restrictions needed to stop hospital admissions soaring, scientists warn

8 hours ago

The stabbing happened outside a barber's in Packham Rye

'Another family is grieving before Christmas': Murder probe after London stabbing

20 hours ago

Al Jayoosi was given a suspended jail term

Man who wore t-shirts with terror group logos on given suspended jail term

21 hours ago

The fatal fire broke out at a property in Reading

Man charged with murder and arson after Reading fire leaves one dead and two missing

1 day ago

An officer has been sacked after sending the 'P***' word to a colleague

Met Police officer sacked for using 'P***' slur when talking about living in London

1 day ago

