Man dies after breaking his neck trying to jump ticket barrier in New York subway

Christopher De La Cruz died after attempting to jump the subway turnstile in Queens, New York. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A man has died after falling headfirst onto concrete trying to jump over a turnstile at a subway in New York City.

Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was named by The New York Police Department (NYPD) as the man who died on Sunday morning at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station.

De La Cruz was attempting to jump the ticket barrier to use the subway without paying the $2.75 fare, tripping and cracking his head on the concrete floor, the New York Post reported.

Horrifying surveillance video, released by the New York Post, shows De La Cruz trying to jump over a turnstile after he entered the subway station - but he initially falls and appears to drop his phone.

He then appears to stumble briefly before repeatedly trying to hop over another turnstile.

On his final attempt he can be seen losing his balance and flipping over the barrier, hitting his head on the floor.

Police said he fell onto the concrete and broke his neck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers reportedly told the New York Post the victim was “attempting to evade the fare” when the tragedy unfolded.

The NYPD said a medical examiner is set to confirm a cause of death.