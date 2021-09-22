New Zealand Police arrest pair trying to enter Auckland with 'boot full of KFC'

Police photos showed the chicken stash. Picture: NZ Police

By EJ Ward

Police in New Zealand have arrested two men after officers found them with a car full of KFC as they tried to cross the border into Auckland despite New Zealand’s strict Covid-19 lockdown.

The men were arrested after allegedly trying to flee from police near the Auckland border. When their car was searched, police said they found a large quantity of KFC, as well as the cash and a number of empty ounce bags.

The police identified the pair as "gang associates" and found over 100,000 New Zealand dollars ($70,000) in cash and empty ounce bags alongside large amount of fast food, authorities said.

"The vehicle did a U-turn and sped off trying to evade police" after they noticed the car driving down a gravel road near the border, a spokesperson told the media.

Officers also recovered cash during the vehicle stop. Picture: NZ Police

Police photos showed at least three buckets of chicken, about 10 cups of coleslaw, a large package of fries, and four large bags containing other KFC items.

They also seized NZ$100,000 (US$70,000; £51,000) in cash.

It is unclear whether the men intended to sell the food or if they hoped to use it as a distraction if they were to be pulled over.

Both men, aged 23 and 30, were summonsed to appear in court at a later date for breaching the Health Order and further charges are likely. Police referred to them as gang members.

The car's boot was filled with fried chicken. Picture: NZ Police

Officials in Auckland have been enforcing strict travel restrictions amid a citywide lockdown after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

With restaurants closed, residents who break travel rules to purchase fast food outside the city risk fines up to $8,400 or six months of jail time.

It comes a week after a man was charged after posting a video on Tiktok revealing him leaving Auckland to bulk buy food from McDonald's.