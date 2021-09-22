New Zealand Police arrest pair trying to enter Auckland with 'boot full of KFC'

22 September 2021, 06:40

Police photos showed the chicken stash
Police photos showed the chicken stash. Picture: NZ Police
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Police in New Zealand have arrested two men after officers found them with a car full of KFC as they tried to cross the border into Auckland despite New Zealand’s strict Covid-19 lockdown.

The men were arrested after allegedly trying to flee from police near the Auckland border. When their car was searched, police said they found a large quantity of KFC, as well as the cash and a number of empty ounce bags.

The police identified the pair as "gang associates" and found over 100,000 New Zealand dollars ($70,000) in cash and empty ounce bags alongside large amount of fast food, authorities said.

"The vehicle did a U-turn and sped off trying to evade police" after they noticed the car driving down a gravel road near the border, a spokesperson told the media.

Officers also recovered cash during the vehicle stop
Officers also recovered cash during the vehicle stop. Picture: NZ Police

Police photos showed at least three buckets of chicken, about 10 cups of coleslaw, a large package of fries, and four large bags containing other KFC items.

They also seized NZ$100,000 (US$70,000; £51,000) in cash.

It is unclear whether the men intended to sell the food or if they hoped to use it as a distraction if they were to be pulled over.

Both men, aged 23 and 30, were summonsed to appear in court at a later date for breaching the Health Order and further charges are likely.  Police referred to them as gang members.

The car's boot was filled with fried chicken
The car's boot was filled with fried chicken. Picture: NZ Police

Officials in Auckland have been enforcing strict travel restrictions amid a citywide lockdown after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

With restaurants closed, residents who break travel rules to purchase fast food outside the city risk fines up to $8,400 or six months of jail time. 

It comes a week after a man was charged after posting a video on Tiktok revealing him leaving Auckland to bulk buy food from McDonald's.

