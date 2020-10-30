Nice attack: Man, 47, arrested over 'contact' with attacker who killed 3

30 October 2020, 08:34 | Updated: 30 October 2020, 08:46

Police guard the scene after the attack in Nice
Police guard the scene after the attack in Nice. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A 47-year-old man who is suspected to have had contact with the attacker who killed three people in a church in Nice has been detained by investigators.

It emerged today that the attacker was approached by a man not long before the terror attack, who may have had links to an Al-Qaeda network.

Read more: Victim of Nice attack pictured

The suspected attacker, who was shot 14 times at the scene by police, was named as Brahim Aoussaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian who arrived in Europe on a migrant boat just last month at Lampedusa.

The attack in Nice was the third in two months in France that authorities have attributed to Muslim extremists, including the beheading of a teacher.

It comes during a growing anger over caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed that were republished in recent months by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo - renewing debate in France and the Muslim world over the depictions that Muslims consider offensive but are protected by French free speech laws.

Inside the Nice basilica a man and woman were killed by the attacker. The third victim, a 44-year-old woman who managed to flee, died at a nearby restaurant.

A 60-year-old woman whose body was found at the entry of the church, suffered "a very deep throat slitting, like a decapitation", Mr Ricard said.

The 55-year-old man also died after deep cuts to his throat, the prosecutor added.

An investigation was opened for a terrorist murder and attempted murder. The prosecutor said the attacker, who was born in 1999, was not known to security services as a potential threat.

World News

See more World News

A health officer in protective suit gives hand sanitiser to another at a Covid-19 testing centre in Dharmsala, India (Ashwini Batia/AP)

Indian figures reveal downward trend in coronavirus infections

35 mins ago

Lesbian couple Chen Ying-hsuan, right, and Li Li-chen attend a military mass weddings ceremony in Taoyuan city, northern Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Two same-sex couples make history in Taiwan military mass wedding

45 mins ago

A woman waters her father’s grave at the Valle de Chalco municipal cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City (Fernando Llano/AP)

Pandemic mutes Mexico’s preparations for Day of the Dead celebrations

1 hour ago

UK News

See more UK News

People took to the streets of Nottingham ahead of Tier 3 restrictions coming into force from midnight on Friday

Revellers take to Nottingham streets on final night before Tier 3 restrictions

8 hours ago

West Yorkshire will go into Tier 3 from Sunday

West Yorkshire to become latest area to go into Tier 3 restrictions

14 hours ago

Chris Smith, an experienced mountain runner, has been missing since Tuesday

Missing Team GB fell runner's family 'desperate' for his safe return

17 hours ago

Most of Scotland will be facing Tier 3 measures from Monday

Most of Scotland to be placed in Tier 3 of new five-level coronavirus system

18 hours ago

As many as 50,000 people have missed being diagnosed with cancer after they put off seeking care during the coronavirus crisis

50,000 have missed cancer diagnosis during Covid-19 pandemic, Macmillan says

1 day ago

Nicola Sturgeon speaking at the Scottish Parliament on 27 October.

Over 100 covid patients discharged into Scottish care homes, report reveals

1 day ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London