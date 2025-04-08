At least 15 killed after nightclub ceiling collapses in Dominican Republic as desperate hunt for survivors launched

Emergency services search for survivors after the ceiling collapsed in Dominican Republic. Picture: Dominican Republic Police

By Ella Bennett

At least 15 people have been killed and dozens injured after a nightclub ceiling collapsed in the Dominican Republic, authorities have said.

Emergency services are working to find survivors after the ceiling of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo partially collapsed in the early hours of the morning.

According to local news reports, authorities are searching through the rubble and using thermal imaging cameras in an effort to save those who are trapped. It is not yet known what caused the incident.

The director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), Juan Manuel Méndez, told local media at a press conference at the scene: "As long as there is hope for life, all authorities will be working to rescue that person."

He added: "We haven't focused on counting bodies. We're focused on listening. Voices are still being heard asking for help."

The president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, shared his prayers for those affected.

He wrote on social media: "We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred.

"All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families."

Lamentamos profundamente la tragedia ocurrida en la discoteca Jet Set. Hemos seguido el caso minuto a minuto desde que ocurrió. Todos los organismos de socorro han brindado la asistencia necesaria y están trabajando incansablemente en las labores de rescate. Nuestras oraciones… — Luis Abinader (@luisabinader) April 8, 2025

Videos shared online show the moment the roof began to collapse.

In one clip, the crowd can be seen watching the live performance on the stage before the sound of the roof crashing down and the video goes black.

🚨Presidente Abinader activa COE ante colapso techo centro de diversión Jet Set



ℹ️ Unas 46 perdonas rescatadas hasta el momento.



Por instrucciones del presidente de la República, @luisabinader, se activó el Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias (COE) 🚨, encabezado por el… pic.twitter.com/Q92Si2ebrU — Policía Nacional República Dominicana (@PoliciaRD) April 8, 2025

Footage shared by the Dominican Republic Police show emergency service workers searching through the nightclub rubble after the incident.

So far, 46 people have been rescued and are receiving medical attention.