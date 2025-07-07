'No evidence' of infamous Jeffery Epstein 'client list' and paedophile did kill himself in his cell, says FBI

The FBI said there was no evidence of any Epstein 'client list'. Picture: AP/Department of Justice

By Asher McShane

There is ‘no credible evidence’ that convicted sex abuser Jeffery Epstein kept a ‘client list’ to blackmail prominent political and business leaders, according to a joint investigation between the FBI and the US Department of Justice.

It also found that Epstein committed suicide as no-one entered the area of the Manhattan prison where he was being held on the night he died.

He was found dead in his cell on August 10 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The so-called ‘client list’ fuelled online conspiracy theories that someone killed him to keep a list of government officials, celebrities and business leaders secret.

Last CCTV released of Jeffrey Epstein

The investigation found no “evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties”.

The FBI has also formally ended its investigation into Prince Andrew's links to Epstein.

Investigators have concluded that no charges will be brought against the Duke of York or any other high-profile associate of the disgraced financier.

It follows a comprehensive internal review ordered by the Trump-appointed leadership of the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the FBI.

Video footage enhanced by the FBI has finally been released six years after he was found dead.

The video shows him wearing an orange jumpsuit being led to his cell by a guard at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City in August 2019.

Other than the guard leaving, no one walks across the common area towards Epstein's cell or away from it.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan prison in 2019. No one else entered his cell. Picture: AP

The CCTV would have captured anyone walking towards Epstein’s door, the Justice Department said.

The FBI said it found no evidence that Epstein had a ‘client list’ or was a victim of foul play in any way.

An FBI memo states: “The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the colour and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability.

“The FBI’s independent review of this footage confirmed that from the time Epstein was locked in his cell at around 10:40 pm on August 9, 2019, until around 6:30 am the next morning, nobody entered any of the tiers in the SHU."

"This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”