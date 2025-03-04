'No winners in a trade war': Trudeau blasts 'dumb' Trump claiming 'no justification' for US tariffs against Canada

4 March 2025, 16:33 | Updated: 4 March 2025, 16:57

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on imposed U.S. tariffs in Ottawa on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on imposed U.S. tariffs in Ottawa on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Canadian President Justin Trudeau has said 'there are no winners in a trade war' following Trump's implementation of trade tariffs against Canada.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Trudeau accused the nation of "sabotaging their own agenda" amid what he claimed was "a golden age for the US".

Rebutting Trump's reasons for imposing tariffs - namely the US President's claim that Canada was refusing to tackle the Canada to tackle the "scurge that is fentanyl" - Trudeau branded the claim "totally false".

Trudeau announced Canada will hit the US with its own 25% tariffs on American goods to combat Trump's plan.

Read more: Trump pauses all military aid to Ukraine as he demands Zelenskyy show 'commitment to peace' following clash

Stock market falls as Trump's tariffs spark retaliation

Warning of the consequences of what Trudeau labelled a "trade war", he highlighted that the impact on trade would "first and foremost harm American families".

The Canadian PM added that "non-tariff measures" could be implemented if the trade war continues.

He said: "there is absolutely no justification or need whatsoever for these tariffs today"

Highlighting that Canada has imposed a 1.3 billion border plan, the Canadian premier said the scheme was "reinforced by further commitments" - including the introduction of a "fentanyl tzar".

Donald Trump Hosts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau At The White House
Donald Trump Hosts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau At The White House. Picture: Getty

"Now, I want to speak to one specific American, Donald," said the Prime Minister.

"We've done big things together... and now we should be working together to ensure greater prosperity to North Americans," he added.

"Americans will lose jobs, Americans will be paying more for groceries, for cars, for gas, for homes," he said.

Citing the Wall Street Journal, Trudeau labelled Trump's actions "a really dumb thing to do".

Trudeau continued: "We will relentlessly fight to protect our economy.

"We don't want this... but your government has chosen to do this to you."

Following his speech, Trudeau took to X and said: "Today, the United States launched a trade war against Canada: their closest partner and ally — their closest friend.

"Canadians are reasonable, but we will not back down from a fight. Not when our country is at stake."

Speaking on Monday, Trump said: "Tomorrow - tariffs 25 per cent on Canada and 25 per cent on Mexico. And that'll start.

"They're going to have to have a tariff."

Trump's decision to launch a trade war on American allies has rocked the US economy, with stock prices plummeting over the last 24 hours.

