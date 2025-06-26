Wish you were Korea...? Kim Jong Un unveils North Korea’s glitzy new beach resort in bid to woo tourists

Kim Jong Un and his family watch a man go down one of the slides at the resort. Picture: KCNA via Reuters

By Asher McShane

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is opening a glitzy new beach resort in the country in the hope it will boost tourism.

The leader of the secretive state opened the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area with "great satisfaction" and called it "the proud first step" towards developing tourism, according to state media.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Mr Kim toured the site and said it would be “one of the greatest successes this year”.

Picture: KCNA via Reuters

The resort can accommodate as many as 20,000 visitors and will open to North Koreans next Tuesday. It is not clear when it will open to outsiders.

The resort boasts colourful water slides, swimming pools, high-rise hotels and rows of sunbeds, according to KCNA.

Around 5,000 Western tourists visit North Korea each year.

Vehicles and work personnel visible throughout construction zones of the resort in satellite images taken last year. Picture: Getty

“Kim Jong Un expressed belief that the wave of the happiness to be raised in the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area would enhance its attractive name as a world-level tourist cultural resort,” KCNA reported.

Kim and his family sat and watched a man fly off a water slide in pictures released by the state.

Kim was joined by his daughter, Ju Ae at the unveiling of the resort. Picture: KCNA via Reuters

Wonsan Kalma houses 'sea-bathing service facilities, various sports and recreation facilities' and is 'equipped with all conditions... for providing the beauty of the scenic spot on the east coast in all seasons', according to KCNA.

Kim was joined by his daughter, Ju Ae, who is considered by many experts to be his likely successor.

He was also accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol Ju, who has not been seen for 17 months.

Foreign tourists can only visit North Korea as part of closely supervised tours.