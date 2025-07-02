North Korea ‘to send 30,000 troops for Putin’s next large-scale offensive,' Ukraine warns

By EJ Ward

North Korea is preparing to send up to 30,000 troops to bolster Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Kyiv’s intelligence services — a move that would mark a major escalation in Pyongyang’s support for Russia.

Ukrainian officials say North Korean forces could be deployed to the front lines in occupied territory as part of Russia’s summer offensive, where they’d be embedded with Russian units in direct combat roles.

The claim follows reports that around 15,000 North Korean personnel have already been sent to assist the Kremlin’s war machine — including 11,000 last year during fighting in the Kursk region, and a further 4,000 earlier this year. Many are believed to have been killed or injured.

But that hasn’t stopped Kim Jong-un. The two authoritarian leaders appear to be deepening ties rapidly, with Moscow now said to be providing weapons, ammunition, and equipment to North Korean troops in preparation for full-scale deployment.

Several North Korean soldiers have been captured in Ukraine. Picture: Zelenskyy/Telegram

According to CNN, Ukrainian intelligence suggests there is a “great possibility” these soldiers will be used in combat roles “to strengthen the Russian contingent, including during the large-scale offensive operations.”

Russia is reportedly refitting military transport aircraft to carry troops en masse, while a vessel previously used to transport North Korean personnel has been spotted again in a Russian port — fuelling suspicions of a new wave of reinforcements.

South Korea’s spy agency also believes Pyongyang will send 5,000 military construction workers and 1,000 bomb disposal experts to rebuild Russian-held areas, potentially as early as this month.

It comes after a visit to Pyongyang by Russian security chief Sergei Shoigu, where Kim reportedly agreed to deepen support for Moscow’s war effort.