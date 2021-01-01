Norway lifts UK flight ban as it introduces compulsory Covid tests on people arriving from abroad

1 January 2021, 13:40

Norway has banned flights from the UK since 21 December
Norway has banned flights from the UK since 21 December. Picture: PA
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

Norway has said it will lift a ban on flights from the UK put in place last month after the discovery of the new, highly-transmissible coronavirus variant.

The Norwegian health ministry said on Friday that planes en route from Britain could resume landing from 4pm the following day.

It comes in conjunction with authorities introducing mandatory Covid-19 tests, which would either be taken on arrival, or within the 24 hours after.

“If this strain should spread in Norway, it will probably mean a full lockdown of society,” Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg had previously warned.

READ MORE: Where is the new variant in the UK and where did it come from?

Norway was one of many European countries to close their borders to travellers from the UK after the discovery of the new variant in December.

Officially named VUI-202012/01, it has spread rapidly through the UK and prompted the government to create a brand new tier of rules - the most restrictive yet.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also said the majority of new cases are believed to be that of the new variant, and are being reported as the number of cases continue to shatter daily records.

READ MORE: Where has the new Covid variant come from? And is it only in the UK?

On Thursday, 55,892 new infections were reported - the highest ever rise in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Norway has the fourth lowest cumulative number of cases per 100,000 people in Europe. The figures, from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, show Norway is down to 113.6.

This is behind Iceland, Greece and Finland.

World News

See more World News

Two people stand in an empty St Peter’s Square, at the Vatican as Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer in his studio

Pope pushes through nerve pain to give new year’s blessing

1 hour ago

Street cats Pipi, right, and Laoda (boss) sit on the roof of a Midnight Cafeteria in Taipei, Taiwan

Midnight Cafeteria feeds Taipei’s stray cats

1 hour ago

A mother holds her baby as she is transported by dugout canoe through floodwaters in the village of Wang Chot, Old Fangak county, Jonglei state, South Sudan

‘Our children die in our hands’: Floods ravage South Sudan

3 hours ago

UK News

See more UK News

Hospitals are risking becoming overwhelmed by the sheer number of new coronavirus cases

UK records over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases for fourth consecutive day

40 mins ago

There are warnings a shortage could slow down the number of people being vaccinated as the world works to manufacture the vaccines.

Covid-19 vaccine shortage 'reality' can't be 'wished away', Chris Whitty warns

2 hours ago

Some fireworks and drones lit up parts of London's skyline as the clock struck midnight

Happy New Year! UK rings in 2021 amid Covid-limited celebrations

16 hours ago

File photo: Big Ben shows 11pm

UK finally splits from EU as Brexit process is completed

17 hours ago

The UK's CMOs have said delaying second jabs to issue more first jabs will save lives

Delaying second Covid vaccine doses 'will save lives' - UK's chief medical officers

19 hours ago

Bitterly cold showers are coming

UK weather: New Year's Eve brings bitterly cold showers

1 day ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London