Norwegian fuel giant refuses to fill US warships after Trump and JD Vance clashed with Zelenskyy

3 March 2025, 13:14

A major Norwegian shipping company has refused to supply fuel to US warships.
By Henry Moore

One of Norway’s largest fuel companies has refused to supply US warships in the wake of Donald Trump’s clash with Ukrainian President Volomyr Zelenskyy during their ill-fated White House meeting.

Private fuel giant Haltbakk Bunkers issued a statement following the fiery meeting, slamming Donald Trump and JD Vance, branding their behaviour the “biggest s***show ever presented live on tv.”

Zelenskyy clashed with Trump and Vance on Friday night, with the US president branding his Ukrainian counterpart “disrespectful” and reportedly kicking him out of the White House.

Haltbakk’s now-deleted statement read: “We have today been witnesses to the biggest s***show ever presented 'live on tv' by the current American president and his vice president.

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House
“Huge credit to the president of Ukraine for restraining himself and for keeping calm even though USA put on a backstabbing TV show. It made us sick. Short and Sweet.

“As a result, we have decided to immediately STOP as fuel provider to American forces in Norway and their ships calling Norwegian ports. 'No Fuel to Americans!''

The statement caused such a stir that Norway’s Defence Minister scrambled to reassure American shipping companies that the fuel would keep flowing following Trump’s White House performance.

“We have seen reports raising concerns about support for US Navy vessels in Norway. This is not in line with the Norwegian government's policy,” Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said in a statement.

“American forces will continue to receive the supply and support they require from Norway,” he added.

Despite the original Facebook post being deleted, Haltbakk’s CEO Gunnar Gran has confirmed his company will not fuel any American military ships in Norway’s ports.

He told local media: “We follow our moral compass.

“As you probably understand, not a litre will be delivered until Trump is finished... We run a private limited company and choose our customers!”

King Charles III Hosts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky At Sandringham Estate
President Zelenskyy has received support from across the West in the wake of his row with Trump on Friday.

The Ukrainian leader flew to the UK where he was greeted by Sir Keir Starmer and King Charles.

Sir Keir announced a new deal allowing Ukraine to use £1.6 billion of UK export finance to buy 5,000 air defence missiles following talks with major European leaders.

"This will be vital for protecting critical infrastructure and strengthen Ukraine," he said

It comes as French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Mr Zelenskyy and leaders from Germany, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Finland and Romania, as well as the head of NATO all attended the critical conference at Lancaster House in central London.

The Prime Minister outlined the four steps to peace in Ukraine.

He said: "First, we will keep the military aid flowing and keep increasing the economic pressure on Russia to strengthen Ukraine now.

"Second, we agreed that any lasting peace must ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and security and Ukraine must be protect.

"Third, in the event of a peace deal, we will keep boosting Ukraine's own defensive capabilities to deter any future invasion.

"Fourth, we will go further to develop a coalition of the willing to defend a deal in Ukraine and to guarantee peace. Not every nation will feel able to contribute, but that can't mean that we sit back.

"Instead, those willing will intensify planning.

"Now, with real urgency, the UK is prepared to back this with boots on the ground and planes in the Air Together with others, Europe must do the heavy lifting."

Sir Keir said: "Through my discussions over recent days, we've agreed that the uk, France and others will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting.

"Then we'll discuss that plan with the United States and take it forward together.

"The purpose of today's meeting was to unite our partners around this effort to strengthen Ukraine and to support a just and enduring peace for the good of all of us.

"Our starting point must be to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position now, so that they can negotiate from a position of strength."

