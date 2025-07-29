NYC gunman's suicide note reveals he ‘targeted NFL offices over brain disease’ - as first victims pictured

29 July 2025, 14:40

The NYC gunman who shot four people before turning the gun on himself left a suicide seemingly blasting the NFL.
The NYC gunman who shot four people before turning the gun on himself left a suicide seemingly blasting the NFL. Picture: Alamy/NYPD/Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The lone gunman who killed four people inside a Manhattan skyscraper targeted the NFL's headquarters over the organisation's handling of a chronic brain disease, his suicide note has revealed.

Shane Devon Tamura, 27, from Las Vegas, shot four people dead in the midtown office space on Monday before turning the gun on himself

Cops discovered a suicide note in his back pocket following the mass slaughter. It allegedly requested that his brain be studied by medical science.

He claimed he was suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease that heavily affects American football players and others who engage in contact sports.

The killer also had a long and well-documented history of mental illness.

27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura from Las Vegas was seen walking into the building after having driven across the country.
27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura from Las Vegas was seen walking into the building after having driven across the country. Picture: NYPD/Alamy
The officer killed has been named as Didarul Islam.
The officer killed has been named as Didarul Islam. Picture: NYPD

While he did not outline a specific motive for the shooting, he appeared to blast the NFL’s handling of the condition.

“Terry Long football gave me CTE.

"You can’t go against the NFL, they’ll squash you,” the note reportedly read.

Long played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and died by suicide in 2005. He was later diagnosed with CTE.

In 2023, researchers at the Boston University CTE Center studied 345 out of 376 former NFL players fit studied had the disease. That's around 92 percent of them.

The mass shooting in Manhattan left four dead, including a NYPD officer.
The mass shooting in Manhattan left four dead, including a NYPD officer. Picture: Getty

The NFL has recognised the link between playing the sport and the disease CTE, and has implemented changes to the rules to reduce the risk.

Among Tamura's victims was an NFL employee who did not die but was left “seriously injured” and is being treated in hospital, Roger Goodell, the NFL's commissioner, said in a memo to staff.

However, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said that the killer took the wrong lift when in the building.

He said investigators believe the shooter was trying to get to the NFL) offices after shooting several people on in the building's lobby.

"We have reason to believe that he was focused on the NFL agency that was located in the building, and we're going to continue to investigate with our federal partners to ensure that we can find a reason and identify any other weapons," he said.

A police officer - Didarul Islam - was killed in the attack.

The 36-year-old officer was married with two young boys, and his wife is pregnant with his third child.

Wesley LePatner, 43, a senior managing director at Blackstone and a married mother of two, was also killed in the shooting.

The building Tamura infiltrated was home to the NFL's headquarters as well as hedge fund giant Blackstone.

It was placed on lockdown, with surrounding buildings evacuated as police tried to ascertain whether multiple suspects were at large.

Wesley LePatner, 43, has been named as the second victim of the NYC shooting.
Wesley LePatner, 43, has been named as the second victim of the NYC shooting. Picture: Linkedin

Tamura was captured on CCTV footage sauntering across the square in front of the Manhattan building, semi-automatic rifle in hand, moments before he opened fire on workers inside the skyscraper.

Images emerging from inside the office block show panicked city workers barricading themselves inside their offices, with sofas and desks wedged up against the door in an attempt to keep the gunman at bay.

Stills captured from a security camera outside the building show the suspect, wearing a sport coat and a buttoned shirt, entering the building with an AR-15-style rifle at around 6.30pm local time (11.30pm UK).

New York police commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news briefing that Tamura had a "documented mental health history".

At least six other people were injured, officials have reported after the lockdown was lifted.

Tamura's body was found on the 33rd floor of the 44-storey building along with the semi-automatic weapon.

An expat in New York said: "I was with a few colleagues at a restaurant just two blocks away from the office when the shooting happened. We were all shocked when we heard the news from colleagues still in the office. Most of midtown Manhattan was swiftly locked down.

"I’m glad I was safe and grateful that none of my colleagues were hurt or injured. My heart still goes out to the people who were killed in this incident.

"You think something like this will never happen to you but it just goes to show you how fleeting life is. Gun crime is a real problem and safety issue and is something my American colleagues said they constantly worry about and are educated on at school from a young age.

"New Yorkers are resilient so we expect to get back to work and get on with it right away."

