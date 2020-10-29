Breaking News

Nice attack: Three dead in terror attack inside Notre Dame church

By Asher McShane

Three people have died and several others have been injured in a knife attack in the French city of Nice.

The attack, at the city's Notre Dame church, took place around 9am on Thursday.

French media said two women and a man were killed. One of the victims, a woman, is believed to have been beheaded.

Le Monde reported the first woman was slaughtered inside the basilica. A man was also fatally stabbed inside. The third victim was killed in a bar in front of the basilica, where she had taken refuge.

The attacker was shot and wounded by police before being rushed to hospital.

Nice's Mayor Christian Estrosi said the knifeman had been detained after the attack and said it was believed to be terror-related.

He wrote on Twitter: "I confirm that everything suggests a terrorist attack in the Basilica of Notre-Dame."

Police at the scene of the knife attack in Nice. Picture: Twitter

Mr Estrosi also thanked police officers, adding: "Thank you to our municipal police officers who arrested the attacker in the Notre Dame church."

The National Anti-terrorism Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation into assassination and attempted assassination, according to Le Monde.

According to Le Monde, French president Emmanuel Macron is holding a crisis meeting at the Ministry of Interior with Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Mr Macron is due to travel to Nice later today.

Je suis sur place avec la @PoliceNat06 et la @pmdenice qui a interpellé l’auteur de l’attaque. Je confirme que tout laisse supposer à un attentat terroriste au sein de la basilique Notre-Dame de #Nice06. pic.twitter.com/VmpDqRwzB1 — Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) October 29, 2020

"I ask the people of Nice to avoid the area to let the police and the emergency services work."

Another city official posted online: "Very serious events are currently taking place near the Notre Dame church in Nice. Support for security forces. Avoid the area!"

Mr Castex was speaking about the new coronavirus restrictions in the National Assembly when he was told the news by Assembly President Richard Ferrand.

The Prime Minister shared the news before parliamentarians rose to their feet and took part in a moments silence.

He said: “We have just learned that an extremely serious attack has taken place in Nice.

"I ask you in these tragic circumstances to observe a minute of silence in solidarity with the victims and in relation to those close to them."

He added: “It is undoubtedly a new very serious ordeal which strikes our country."

This story is being updated