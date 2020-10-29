Breaking News

Nice attack: Three dead in terror attack inside Notre Dame church

29 October 2020, 08:53 | Updated: 29 October 2020, 10:01

By Asher McShane

Three people have died and several others have been injured in a knife attack in the French city of Nice.

The attack, at the city's Notre Dame church, took place around 9am on Thursday.

French media said two women and a man were killed. One of the victims, a woman, is believed to have been beheaded.

Le Monde reported the first woman was slaughtered inside the basilica. A man was also fatally stabbed inside. The third victim was killed in a bar in front of the basilica, where she had taken refuge.

The attacker was shot and wounded by police before being rushed to hospital.

Nice's Mayor Christian Estrosi said the knifeman had been detained after the attack and said it was believed to be terror-related.

He wrote on Twitter: "I confirm that everything suggests a terrorist attack in the Basilica of Notre-Dame."

Police at the scene of the knife attack in Nice
Police at the scene of the knife attack in Nice. Picture: Twitter

Mr Estrosi also thanked police officers, adding: "Thank you to our municipal police officers who arrested the attacker in the Notre Dame church."

The National Anti-terrorism Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation into assassination and attempted assassination, according to Le Monde.

According to Le Monde, French president Emmanuel Macron is holding a crisis meeting at the Ministry of Interior with Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Mr Macron is due to travel to Nice later today.

"I ask the people of Nice to avoid the area to let the police and the emergency services work."

Another city official posted online: "Very serious events are currently taking place near the Notre Dame church in Nice. Support for security forces. Avoid the area!"

Mr Castex was speaking about the new coronavirus restrictions in the National Assembly when he was told the news by Assembly President Richard Ferrand.

The Prime Minister shared the news before parliamentarians rose to their feet and took part in a moments silence.

He said: “We have just learned that an extremely serious attack has taken place in Nice.

"I ask you in these tragic circumstances to observe a minute of silence in solidarity with the victims and in relation to those close to them."

He added: “It is undoubtedly a new very serious ordeal which strikes our country."

This story is being updated

World News

See more World News

People making their way along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Terror probe launched after two killed by knifeman at church in France

3 mins ago

President Donald Trump walks off stage after speaking during a campaign rally

Donald Trump warns of ‘Biden depression’ in appeal to Arizona voters

43 mins ago

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus as they walk through a shopping district in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Taiwan marks 200 days without domestically transmitted coronavirus case

1 hour ago

UK News

See more UK News

As many as 50,000 people have missed being diagnosed with cancer after they put off seeking care during the coronavirus crisis

50,000 have missed cancer diagnosis during Covid-19 pandemic, Macmillan says

10 hours ago

Nicola Sturgeon speaking at the Scottish Parliament on 27 October.

Over 100 covid patients discharged into Scottish care homes, report reveals

15 hours ago

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran since 2016 when she was sentenced to five years in prison on syping charges/

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told to 'pack bag for prison' ahead of fresh court case in Iran

17 hours ago

A further 310 covid deaths have been recorded

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 310 and daily cases top 24,000

17 hours ago

The app will allow seamless connection in other UK territories

Protect Scotland Covid-19 app now works in Northern Ireland and Jersey

18 hours ago

Tier 1 plus is understood to include tighter enforcement of current restrictions, the introduction of eight Covid marshals and a targeted focus on working adults aged 30 to 60.

Bristol moves into new 'Tier 1 Plus' of covid restrictions

20 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London