Orthodox priest fighting for life after being shot at French church

Police are still hunting for a suspect. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

A Greek Orthodox priest is fighting for life after being shot outside his church in the city of Lyon, as police hunt for a suspect.

The priest is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in the abdomen, a police official told The Associated Press.

The attacker was alone and fired from a hunting rifle, said the official. Police locked down the neighbourhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away. The reason for the attack is unclear.

The British Embassy in France tweeted to warn of an "ongoing security incident in the Jean-Mace area of the 7th arrondissement".

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told reporters that a "serious incident" had occurred but that "we don't have precise elements yet."

The priest is in a critical condition. Picture: PA

National police tweeted that “a serious public security incident” was under way.

It comes two days after a knife attack at a Catholic church in the French city of Nice that killed three people, amid tensions over the publication of caricatures mocking the Muslim Prophet Muhammad.

France's interior minister warned that more violent attacks were likely and the country's national terror threat has been raised to the highest "emergency level". An extra 4,000 troops are to be deployed to schools and churches.

Police have locked down part of Lyon during a manhunt. Picture: PA

"We need to understand that there have been and there will be other events such as these terrible attacks," said Gerald Darmanin. "We're at war against an ideology, Islamist ideology."

Two other attacks took place on Thursday, one in France and one in Saudi Arabia.

📢 ALERT: There is an ongoing security incident in the Jean-Mace area of the 7th arrondissement in #Lyon



The police are on site. Please avoid the area and follow the advice of the local authorities. https://t.co/LrrxB0amtM — UK in France (@UKinFrance) October 31, 2020

A man was shot dead in Montfavet near the southern French city of Avignon after threatening police with a handgun.

A guard was also attacked outside the French consulate in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. A suspect was arrested and the guard was taken to hospital.