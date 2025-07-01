P Diddy trial verdict chaos as jury hands judge two notes before deliberations

1 July 2025, 14:14

Problems arose during jury deliberations in the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, 55, when two notes were handed to the judge on Monday. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Problems arose during jury deliberations in the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, 55, when two notes were handed to the judge on Monday.

The first note mentioned jurors had concerns about one member of the panel not following the judge's instructions.

"We have a juror, number 25, who we are concerned cannot follow your honour's instructions," the note said.

Judge Arun Subramanian said all the jurors should follow his instructions stringently.

The second note requested clarification on the section of the instructions which addressed drug distribution, and was addressed and deliberations continued. This was sent several hours after the first note.

Combs has been charged with two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and one count of racketeering. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

Music mogul Combs has been charged with two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and one count of racketeering. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Judge Subramanian ended the first day of deliberations on Monday saying: "Continue to keep an open mind.

"With that I wish you a very pleasant evening."

There have been no cameras in court throughout the trial as it is being held in a federal court, so court sketches have helped to highlight the atmosphere each day.

The second day of deliberations are underway.

