Pakistan security forces battle to save 300 train hostages in gun showdown with separatist militants

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Pakistani security forces have exchanged gunfire with hundreds of separatist militants as they fight to free around 300 hostages trapped aboard a train in the country's rugged southwest, officials have confirmed.

Security forces were exercising caution as officials sought to free hostages, who are reportedly surrounded by militants wearing vests loaded with explosives.

At least 27 militants have been killed, with security forces rescuing more than 150 of the 450 people who were on the train overnight.

A soldier works to evacuate freed train passengers at the Mach railway station. Picture: Getty

The hijacking, which took place on Tuesday, saw it entered a tunnel in Bolan, a district in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The Baloch Liberation Army group has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was open to negotiations to swap prisoners.

Paramedics treat an injured passenger at the Mach railway station. Picture: Getty

There has been no response or any indication from the government to the offer from the insurgents.

Authorities said the rescued included women and children, while an undisclosed number of security personnel have been killed, according to three security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Officials said the attackers blew up the railway track in volatile south-western Balochistan province and exchanged fire with security guards on board the train.

Paramilitary soldiers and police officers deploy at a railway station near the attack site of a passenger train by insurgents, in Mushkaf in Bolan district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo). Picture: Alamy

The train was travelling from the provincial capital of Quetta to the northern city of Peshawar when it came under attack in Bolan district, government spokesman Shahid Rind said, calling it "an act of terrorism".

Relatives of passengers of a train, which is attacked by insurgents, gather to get information about passengers from special counter at a railway station in Quetta, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt). Picture: Alamy

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack and called for the immediate release of the hostages, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Officials at Pakistan Railways said the Jafar Express train was carrying an estimated 500 passengers, including women and children.

Trains in Balochistan typically have security personnel on board. Separatists have previously carried out deadly attacks on trains in the region.

Passengers rescued by security forces from a passenger train attacked by insurgents arrive at a railway station in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt). Picture: Alamy

In November, a separatist group carried out a suicide bombing at a railway station in Quetta which killed 26 people.

Oil and mineral-rich Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and least populated province. It is a hub for the country's ethnic Baloch minority, whose members say they face discrimination and exploitation by the central government.