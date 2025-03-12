Pakistan security forces battle to save 300 train hostages in gun showdown with separatist militants

12 March 2025, 09:21 | Updated: 12 March 2025, 09:48

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers
Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Pakistani security forces have exchanged gunfire with hundreds of separatist militants as they fight to free around 300 hostages trapped aboard a train in the country's rugged southwest, officials have confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Security forces were exercising caution as officials sought to free hostages, who are reportedly surrounded by militants wearing vests loaded with explosives.

At least 27 militants have been killed, with security forces rescuing more than 150 of the 450 people who were on the train overnight.

A soldier works to evacuate freed train passengers at the Mach railway station
A soldier works to evacuate freed train passengers at the Mach railway station. Picture: Getty

The hijacking, which took place on Tuesday, saw it entered a tunnel in Bolan, a district in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The Baloch Liberation Army group has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was open to negotiations to swap prisoners.

Paramedics treat an injured passenger at the Mach railway station
Paramedics treat an injured passenger at the Mach railway station. Picture: Getty

There has been no response or any indication from the government to the offer from the insurgents.

Authorities said the rescued included women and children, while an undisclosed number of security personnel have been killed, according to three security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Read more: 'The ball is in Russia's court': Trump invites Zelenskyy back to White House after Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire

Officials said the attackers blew up the railway track in volatile south-western Balochistan province and exchanged fire with security guards on board the train.

Paramilitary soldiers and police officers deploy at a railway station near the attack site of a passenger train by insurgents, in Mushkaf in Bolan district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo)
Paramilitary soldiers and police officers deploy at a railway station near the attack site of a passenger train by insurgents, in Mushkaf in Bolan district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo). Picture: Alamy

The train was travelling from the provincial capital of Quetta to the northern city of Peshawar when it came under attack in Bolan district, government spokesman Shahid Rind said, calling it "an act of terrorism".

Relatives of passengers of a train, which is attacked by insurgents, gather to get information about passengers from special counter at a railway station in Quetta, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
Relatives of passengers of a train, which is attacked by insurgents, gather to get information about passengers from special counter at a railway station in Quetta, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt). Picture: Alamy

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack and called for the immediate release of the hostages, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Officials at Pakistan Railways said the Jafar Express train was carrying an estimated 500 passengers, including women and children.

Trains in Balochistan typically have security personnel on board. Separatists have previously carried out deadly attacks on trains in the region.

Passengers rescued by security forces from a passenger train attacked by insurgents arrive at a railway station in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
Passengers rescued by security forces from a passenger train attacked by insurgents arrive at a railway station in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt). Picture: Alamy

In November, a separatist group carried out a suicide bombing at a railway station in Quetta which killed 26 people.

Oil and mineral-rich Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and least populated province. It is a hub for the country's ethnic Baloch minority, whose members say they face discrimination and exploitation by the central government.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The Prince of Wales will visit British troops on the Nato frontline

Prince William to visit British troops on Nato frontline in Estonia

The video was posted online before being deleted

Influencer sparks outrage after taking baby wombat away from its mother

Miles of rainforest has been felled (FILE)

Eight miles of Amazon rainforest cut down to build four-lane highway for COP 30 climate summit

Fuel reservoirs fire following a Russian drone attack near Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)

Russian missiles strike Kyiv hours after Ukraine agrees to ceasefire deal

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts Reception At Downing Street To Celebrate International Women's Day

Keir Starmer hails 'remarkable breakthrough' in talks between Ukraine and US as 30-day ceasefire agreed

Exclusive
Yuriy Sak

'Time for Trump to play his cards': Ukrainian official 'optimistic' about peace but warns 'Russia can't be trusted'

Donald Trump, right, has welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky back to the White House after US and Ukraine officials agreed on a ceasefire plan.

'The ball is in Russia's court': Trump invites Zelenskyy back to White House after Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire

File photo

'Over 100' rail passengers taken hostage in Pakistan after separatist militants hijack train in 'terror attack'

An easyJet pilot has been suspended after his jet flew too close to a mountain

EasyJet flight 'seconds from disaster' after nearly crashing into mountain with 190 passengers on board

US and Ukrainian delegations meet in Saudi Arabia as peace talks begin

‘Sign of hope’ as Zelenskyy’s chief of staff posts ‘handshake emoji’ as Ukraine peace talks under way

Russia hit by 'largest drone attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

Russia hit by 337 drones in 'largest attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

FILE - Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers.

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte arrested over crimes against humanity following drugs crackdown

Fiancee of 80s rocker Taime Downe presumed dead after plunging from cruise ship following show

Chilling update on death of 80s rocker's fiancée after she plunged overboard during Caribbean cruise

Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Monday, March 10, 2025 in New York City. Stocks dropped after President Donald Trump didn't rule out a recession with U.S. tariffs being implemented.

US shares plummet again as Trump's refusal to rule out recession continues to rock America's economy

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Portrait

Tragic reason it took so long to find Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa after couple died

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Vatican issues major health update on Pope Francis as pontiff remains in hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins at the Brit Awards after party

Danny Jones breaks social media silence after 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins

Sir Richard Branson posing for the media on his Virgin Galactic Space craft.

Richard Branson wants to launch space tourist flights from the UK, with Cornish spaceport lined up
Edinburgh Scotland, UK 06 February 2025. Nicola Sturgeon MSP at the Scottish Parliament for First Minister Questions. credit sst/alamy live news

Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon announces she won't seek re-election

Doctors are warning of "glycerol intoxication syndrome" caused by slushies

Children under eight should avoid drinking slushies, as doctors warn of serious consequences
Lathaniel Burrel

Boy, 17, charged with murder after 16-year-old shot dead outside south London tube station

Snow is falling in Gloucestershire on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Snow falls on Cheltenham Festival with -1 temperatures and travel warnings for racegoers

There was an increased police presence outside Springfield School on Tueaday.

Two teens arrested after 15-year-old boy stabbed in the back outside Portsmouth school

The Stena Immaculate pictured with a hole in its hull after the collision in the North Sea

Captain of Solong container ship that crashed with vessel carrying US jet fuel is Russian, say ship’s owners

World News

See more World News

Near-Earth asteroid, artwork

NASA gives major update on massive 'city killer' asteroid 'the size of Big Ben' striking earth and it's good news

15 days ago

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called for an investigation into the BBC Gaza documentary.

Kemi Badenoch calls for investigation into BBC Gaza documentary featuring grandson of Hamas founder

15 days ago

Speaking via video link to a Kyiv conference, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that Britain is ready to commit British troops on the ground in Ukraine in order to maintain peace.

'Russia doesn't hold all the cards', Starmer says, as he tells Ukraine 'we are with you' three years on from invasion

15 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News