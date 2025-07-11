'It felt like kidnapping': Palestinian activist detained by ICE suing Donald Trump administration for $20m

Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil is suing Trump administration for $20m. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The activist and graduate student said being detained by ICE agents in March "felt like kidnapping".

The activist was detained for more than three months in a US immigration jail after protesting against Israel.

Lawyers for Mahmoud Khalil have filed a claim against the Trump administration alleging he was falsely imprisoned, maliciously prosecuted and smeared as an antisemite as the government tried to deport him relating to his role in campus protests.

The graduate student at Columbia University told Sky News being detained "felt like kidnapping".

Lawyers for Mahmoud Khalil have filed a claim against the Trump administration alleging he was falsely imprisoned, maliciously prosecuted and smeared as an antisemite as the government tried to deport him relating to his role in campus protests.

He described "plain-clothed agents and unmasked cars" taking him "from one place to another, expecting you just to follow orders and shackled all the time", which he described as "really scary".

Mr Khalil maintains he was not given an arrest warrant and wasn't told where he was being taken.

He described the detention centre he was taken to "as far from humane as it could be" and "a place where you have no rights whatsoever".

He added: "You share a dorm with over 70 men with no privacy, with lights on all the time, with really terrible food. You're basically being dehumanised at every opportunity. It's a black hole."

Mr Khalil said he would accept an official apology from the Trump administration.

Trump's administration celebrated Mr Khalil's arrest, promising to deport him and others whose protests against Israel were declared "pro-terrorist, antisemitic, anti-American activity".

Mr Khalil said after around 36 hours in captivity he was allowed to speak to his wife, who at the time was pregnant.

"These were very scary hours, I did not know what was happening on the outside. I did not know that my wife was safe," he said.

Mr Khalil said officials had made "absolutely absurd allegations" by saying he is involved in 'antisemitic activities' and supporting Hamas.

"They are weaponising antisemitism, weaponising anti-terrorism in order to stifle speech," he said.

"What I was engaged in is simply opposing a genocide, opposing war crimes, opposing Columbia University's complicity in the war on Gaza."

A spokesperson from the State Department said its actions toward Mr Khalil were in line with the law.

Mr Khalil had to miss the birth of his son during his detainment.

He said: "I don't think there's any word that can describe the agony and the sadness that I went through, to be deprived from such a divine moment, from a moment that my wife and I had always dreamed about."

The deportation case against Mr Khalil is continuing to proceed through the immigration court system.