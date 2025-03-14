Peace deal on Putin's terms: Russian leader sets out conditions as Zelenskyy says Russia 'wants to drag war out'

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko following their talks at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Vladimir Putin has said "questions" remain over the nature of any truce with Ukraine despite agreeing to the "idea" of a ceasefire - as Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit out at the "very manipulative" Russian president.

The Russian president appeared to agree to the terms of the ceasefire deal in a Kremlin press conference on Thursday, before setting out a number of harsh conditions for peace that appeared to contradict any such agreement.

The list of ceasefire demands set out by Russia include guarantees that Ukraine will not receive weapons shipments from international backers or train soldiers during any 30-day pause.

He also insisted any deal should include recognition of Ukrainian territory captured by Russia, harsh limits on the size of Ukraine’s army, in addition to a full ban on Nato membership and peacekeepers on the ground.

A ceasefire should lead to "an enduring peace and remove the root causes of this crisis", Putin said.

The Russian leader, who many claim has little incentive to agree to any such deal, has set out large-scale demands that many have branded 'unrealistic' in a bid to draw out negotiations.

It comes as Trump urged Putin to 'do the right thing' after Putin rejected a US-backed proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.

The Russian leader also claimed his nation was fully in control of the Kursk region, adding that Ukrainian troops there "have been isolated".

Moscow, Russia. 13th Mar, 2025. Russian President Vladimir Putin, responds to a question during a joint press conference with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Picture: Alamy

Putin's scepticism over the terms of a ceasefire deal with Ukraine has led many to highlight that the prolonging of any negotiations is a 'signature move' on Russia's part that has been repeated many time before.

It comes as Ukraine's president said on Thursday: "Putin, of course, is afraid to say directly to President Trump that he wants to continue this war, he wants to kill Ukrainians.

"That's why they in Moscow are framing the idea of silence with such preconditions that nothing will happen at all or that it will not happen for as long as possible."

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday as he set out his terms for peace. Picture: Alamy

He was speaking after Mr Putin said that he agreed with the Ukraine ceasefire proposals and that the deal should lead to a long-term peace.

However, there are "serious questions" that need to be asked about how it would be implemented, he said.

Mr Zelenskyy said in response that the Russian president's words were "very predictable".

"As we have always said, the only one who will drag things out, the only one who will be unconstructive, is Russia," he said.

"They want a war. Putin has stolen years of peace and continues this war - day after day."

Mr Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's allies should continue to put pressure on Putin to come to the negotiating table.

In contrast to the Ukrainian president's scepticism, Donald Trump praised Mr Putin for his "promising" remarks about he peace deal, urging Russia to "do the right thing".

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump welcomed the promising statement but insisted it was not complete.

He said it would be a "very disappointing moment for the world" if Russia rejected the proposal.

"Hopefully Russia will do the right thing," he said, adding that a peace deal "shouldn't be very complicated". The president urged both parties to get the process over with quickly.