Pentagon releases bunker buster videos to prove strikes were a 'success' - after Iran accused Trump of 'exaggerating'

26 June 2025, 16:30 | Updated: 27 June 2025, 08:55

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine turns to watch a video of a bombing test of the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) used in the attack on the Iranian Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine turns to watch a video of a bombing test of the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) used in the attack on the Iranian Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The Pentagon has released unseen video of bunker buster bombs which it claims obliterated Iran's Fordow nuke plant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The footage released today shows strikes carried out during the development of the 30,000lb weapon. The clips were released during a briefing that divulged more information about the "historically successful" attack that the US says set back Iran's nuclear capabilities by 'decades'.

The footage was release as part of the US government's efforts to prove that Operation Midnight Hammer "obliterated" Iran's Fordow plant.

The US is furious over a leaked preliminary intelligence report from the Pentagon that said the attack had set back the country’s nuclear program by only a few months.

Read more: Top UK universities forced to cancel projects as Trump pulls funding in ‘assault on science’

Read more: Khamenei reveals plans to cease cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

US military briefing shows impact of bunker buster missiles

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei said in a video released today that Trump had made 'exaggerated' claims about the success of the strikes.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has claimed the strikes caused 'enormous' damage.

“I think annihilated is too much, but it suffered enormous damage,” he told Radio France International. “What I can tell you, and I think everyone agrees on this, is that there is very considerable damage.”

Iran also approved a bill that would see the country suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Speaking on Thursday, the Iranian ruler announced that his country had "delivered hand slap to America's face" following a retaliatory attack on one of America's key bases in the region.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine speaks after playing a video of a bombing test of the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) used in the attack on the Iranian Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine speaks after playing a video of a bombing test of the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) used in the attack on the Iranian Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. Picture: Getty
A poster of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant is displayed following a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon on June 26
A poster of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant is displayed following a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon on June 26. Picture: Getty

Supreme Leader Khamenei's announcement was accompanied by a statement declaring that his country will cease cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog.

An Iranian spokesperson said: "The plan to require the government to suspend cooperation with the IAEA was approved after review by Guardian Council members."

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Donald Trump of 'exaggerating'
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Donald Trump of 'exaggerating'. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Iran's leader claimed victory over Israel as Iran approves bill to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog.

Read more: Starmer confirms 'talks with Labour rebels' over concessions to welfare reforms amid growing benefits backlash

Read more: Three prisoners break out of jail as cops urge public not to approach them

Beirut, Beirut, Lebanon. 25th June, 2025. Pro-Iranian Hezbollah supporters raise pictures of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and assassinated party leader Hassan Nasrallah during a rally near the Iranian embassy.
Beirut, Beirut, Lebanon. 25th June, 2025. Pro-Iranian Hezbollah supporters raise pictures of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and assassinated party leader Hassan Nasrallah during a rally near the Iranian embassy. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi confirmed that getting inspectors back to Iran's nuclear facilities to assess damage caused by US and Israeli airstrikes had become his "top priority".

He said the move would also allow the watchdog to verify Iran's stocks of enriched uranium - which the country claims were moved ahead of the stealth bombing raid.

The statement came followed Iranian assertions by its lawmaker that Grossi would not be granted entry to Iran.

In a video posted online, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Donald Trump of needing to exhibit his "showmanship".

Speaking for the first time since he went into hiding - and following Trump's threats suggesting his location was know to the US, Khamenei added the US "couldn't achieve much" following its strikes.

Three locations were targeted on Saturday as part of US bombing raids, which Trump insisting the nuclear sites had been "totally obliterated".

June 25, 2025, The Hague, South Holland, Netherlands: On June 25, 2025, following the Head of States' meeting of the North Atlantic Council, US President DONALD TRUMP, joined by Secretary of State MARCO RUBIO
US President Donald Trump is joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio following the Head of States' meeting of the North Atlantic Council at at the Hague this week. Picture: Alamy

"They [US] could not achieve anything, could not reach the goal they sought and they exaggerate to conceal the truth, and keep it hidden," he said.

"Here, too, the Islamic Republic emerged victorious, and in return, the Islamic Republic delivered a resounding slap to America's face; it attacked one of America's key bases in the region, the Al Udeid base, and inflicted damage."

He also warned that aggression against Iran "will come at a great cost".

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Marius Borg Hoiby (l) and Matte-Marit (r). Oslo police have charged him with multiple counts including rape, sexual assault and bodily harm

Son of Norwegian Crown Princess facing rape and sexual assault charges

Cala Aguila beach, Majorca.

British tourist, 41, dies in Majorca beach resort after plunging from 16ft wall

Emergency personnel after an explosion in a bar in San Pedro del Pinatar

Brit, 56, among two killed in gas explosion at Spanish bar as 15 others injured

Kim Jong Un and his family watch a man go down one of the slides at the resort

Wish you were Korea...? Kim Jong Un unveils North Korea’s glitzy new beach resort in bid to woo tourists

SEYYED ALI HOSSEINI KHAMENEI Iranian politician and supreme leader in October 2024.

Iran 'delivered hand slap to America's face' as Khamenei reveals plans to cease cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Turkish influencer Nihal Candan passed away at the age of 30 after battling with anorexia. Picture: Instagram/nihalcandann

Reality star Nihal Candan dies at 30 following battle with anorexia

Large cruise ship docked in Flam fjord Norway.

Cruise passengers face tourist tax in popular European holiday hotspot

Richard Gerald Jordan.

Man on death row for nearly 50 years dies by lethal injection as US state executions rise

A protester waves a flag while chanting slogans during the nationwide demonstration

More than a dozen killed in anti-government “Gen-Z” protests in Kenya, activists say

Carry-on luggage of up to 7kg could be mandated as free if the proposal is accepted by EU governments

EU may ban airlines from charging for carry-on luggage

Donald Trump has insisted the attacks 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear programme

Iran's nuclear sites 'severely damaged' by US strikes, CIA says as Trump hails ‘big win’ after NATO agrees defence hike

Activists of “No Space For Bezos” displayed a banner on the Rialto Bridge to protest the wedding to be held in Venice from 26 to 28 June 2025 on June 13, 2025 in Venice, Italy.

‘If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax’: protesters against Bezos highlight growing inequality

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Vladimir Putin to "stop dragging his heels and get to the [negotiating] table", as Trump calls the Russian president "misguided."

Putin must stop 'dragging his heels' says Starmer as Trump calls Russian president 'misguided' after Zelenskyy talks

.

‘No chance’ Iran moved uranium before US strikes on nuclear sites, says Donald Trump

Jake Rosencranz was killed in a freak accident while on his honeymoon

Pictured: Newlywed, 29, who died after being struck by lightning on honeymoon in freak accident

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (L), German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (2nd L), U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (2nd R) at the 2025 NATO summit.

NATO members agree military spending hike - but fail to condemn Russia's war on Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Plane passengers might not need to worry about extra fees for some airlines

The end of extra fees for bringing a cabin bag on planes? EU plans change to airline rules

The grandfather of incoming MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli was a leading Nazi spy, reports have said. Picture: Alamy

Incoming MI6 chief related to Nazi spy with nickname ‘The Butcher’

Hollie Hardy spoke to LBC

'Is this how the young generation talk?' Woman harassed in garden by primary school children as she sunbathed
Jack Draper has a 2-4 record against Carlos Alcaraz

Draper handed tough Wimbledon draw while Raducanu gets fellow Brit

Keir Starmer represented a group of protesters in a ECHR case in the 1990s. Back row Andrea Needham in pink

‘We are all Palestine Action’: Starmer represented me at the ECHR… Now he’d see me as a terrorist
Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has left Leicester following the club’s relegation from the Premier League

Ruud Van Nistelrooy finally leaves Leicester City two months after Premier League relegation
x

'Spectacular' beach crowned Britain's best - but which 'dying' seaside spot rated worst?

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Laila Rouass have tied the knot. Picture: Instagram/lailarouass

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan weds Footballers' Wives star Laila Rouass mere months after split

World News

See more World News

A photo posted on Telegram purportedly showing activists with their hands up on board the Madleen

Greta Thunberg’s ‘Freedom Flotilla’ boarded and seized by Israeli forces as she says she’s been ‘kidnapped’

18 days ago

Protesters help a journalist after an injury during a protest in Compton after federal immigration authorities conducted operations.

British photographer undergoes surgery after being shot with 'sponge' bullets during LA protests

18 days ago

The Israel Foreign Ministry said "Greta Thunberg is currently on her way to Israel".

Israel says it will ‘show Greta Thunberg October 7 attacks footage’ after Gaza-bound aid boat diverted

18 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News