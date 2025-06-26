Pentagon releases bunker buster videos to prove strikes were a 'success' - after Iran accused Trump of 'exaggerating'

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine turns to watch a video of a bombing test of the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) used in the attack on the Iranian Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The Pentagon has released unseen video of bunker buster bombs which it claims obliterated Iran's Fordow nuke plant.

The footage released today shows strikes carried out during the development of the 30,000lb weapon. The clips were released during a briefing that divulged more information about the "historically successful" attack that the US says set back Iran's nuclear capabilities by 'decades'.

The footage was release as part of the US government's efforts to prove that Operation Midnight Hammer "obliterated" Iran's Fordow plant.

The US is furious over a leaked preliminary intelligence report from the Pentagon that said the attack had set back the country’s nuclear program by only a few months.

US military briefing shows impact of bunker buster missiles

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei said in a video released today that Trump had made 'exaggerated' claims about the success of the strikes.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has claimed the strikes caused 'enormous' damage.

“I think annihilated is too much, but it suffered enormous damage,” he told Radio France International. “What I can tell you, and I think everyone agrees on this, is that there is very considerable damage.”

Iran also approved a bill that would see the country suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Speaking on Thursday, the Iranian ruler announced that his country had "delivered hand slap to America's face" following a retaliatory attack on one of America's key bases in the region.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine speaks after playing a video of a bombing test of the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) used in the attack on the Iranian Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. Picture: Getty

A poster of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant is displayed following a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon on June 26. Picture: Getty

Supreme Leader Khamenei's announcement was accompanied by a statement declaring that his country will cease cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog.

An Iranian spokesperson said: "The plan to require the government to suspend cooperation with the IAEA was approved after review by Guardian Council members."

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Donald Trump of 'exaggerating'. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Iran's leader claimed victory over Israel as Iran approves bill to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog.

Beirut, Beirut, Lebanon. 25th June, 2025. Pro-Iranian Hezbollah supporters raise pictures of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and assassinated party leader Hassan Nasrallah during a rally near the Iranian embassy. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi confirmed that getting inspectors back to Iran's nuclear facilities to assess damage caused by US and Israeli airstrikes had become his "top priority".

He said the move would also allow the watchdog to verify Iran's stocks of enriched uranium - which the country claims were moved ahead of the stealth bombing raid.

The statement came followed Iranian assertions by its lawmaker that Grossi would not be granted entry to Iran.

In a video posted online, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Donald Trump of needing to exhibit his "showmanship".

Speaking for the first time since he went into hiding - and following Trump's threats suggesting his location was know to the US, Khamenei added the US "couldn't achieve much" following its strikes.

Three locations were targeted on Saturday as part of US bombing raids, which Trump insisting the nuclear sites had been "totally obliterated".

US President Donald Trump is joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio following the Head of States' meeting of the North Atlantic Council at at the Hague this week. Picture: Alamy

"They [US] could not achieve anything, could not reach the goal they sought and they exaggerate to conceal the truth, and keep it hidden," he said.

"Here, too, the Islamic Republic emerged victorious, and in return, the Islamic Republic delivered a resounding slap to America's face; it attacked one of America's key bases in the region, the Al Udeid base, and inflicted damage."

He also warned that aggression against Iran "will come at a great cost".