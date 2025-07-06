Pictured: The girls dead or missing from Texas children's camp as site releases first statement since floods struck

11 girls are missing and 27 people have been confirmed dead at a children's camp as flash flooding batters Texas. Picture: Social media/handouts

By Jacob Paul

At least 21 children, including many from a Christian girls camp, are among the 78 people confirmed dead after heavy rain saw flash floods rip through areas of southern Texas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At least 27 people at the camp, it confirmed in the first statement since the tragedy struck.

An unknown number of others connected to the camp remain unaccounted for.

According to officials, the total death toll has now risen to at least 78, according to officials, with authorities coming under fire for a lack of transparency and organisation when it comes to updates on those missing.

Meanwhile, 11 girls still remain missing.

"This tragedy has devastated us and our entire community. Our hearts are broken alongside the families that are enduring this tragedy, and we share their hope and prayers," the camp said in a statement.

It comes as it was revealed that the bodies of two sisters were discovered by rescue crews hunting for flood survivors.

The death toll will continue as search efforts continue, officials have said, with around 850 people rescued so far.

Camp Mystic's director, Richard 'Dick' Eastland, 70, died while trying to save girls after a month’s worth of rain battered Hunt in a matter of minutes.

Most of the missing girls are from the younger age bracket, and were sleeping just yards away from the banks of the Guadalupe River.

Around 750 girls had been staying at the camp when the flooding began, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said.

Renee Smajstrla, 8

Renee Smajstrla's family has confirmed that the eight-year-old was among those who died the brutal floods.

Her uncle, Shawn Salta, wrote on Facebook: 'We are thankful she was with her friends and having the time of her life, as evidenced by this picture from yesterday.

"She will forever be living her best life at Camp Mystic."

Renee Smajstrla, 8. Picture: Social media

Janie Hunt, 9

Janie Hunt mum confirmed to local media her daughter was one of the young girls killed in the flood.

The grieving family told local media their "hearts are broken" as they confirmed the tragic report.

Janie Hunt, 9. Picture: Social media

Sarah Marsh, 8

Stewart Welch, Mountain Brook mayor, confirmed the death of eight-year-old Sarah, from Alabama.

She was a pupil at Cherokee Bend Elementary.

"This is an unimaginable loss for her family, her school, and our entire community," he said.

"Sarah's passing is a sorrow shared by all of us, and our hearts are with those who knew and loved her."As we grieve alongside the Marsh family, we also remember the many others affected by this tragedy."

Sarah Marsh, 8. Picture: Social media

Eloise Peck and Lila Bonner, both 9

Best friends and cabinmates at Camp Mystic Eloise Peck and Lila Bonner are among the victims.

Eloise mother Missy Peck wrote on Instagram: "She lost her life in the tragic flooding... our family is grieving and processing this unimaginable loss together."

Lila's family told NBC Dallas Fort Worth the family has been left in "unimaginable grief", adding: "We ache with all who loved her."

Eloise Peck and Lila Bonner, both nine. Picture: Social media

Blair and Brooke Harber, 13 and 11

The sisters have been confirmed among the dead amid the floods.

Their father, RJ Harber, told CNN Blair "was a gifted student and had a generous kind heart".

He said Brooke "was like a light in any room, people gravitated to her and she made them laugh and enjoy the moment".

Blair and Brooke Harber. Picture: Handout

Who is still missing?

11 girls are still missing as search efforts continue.

They include Kellyanne Lytal, Lainey Landry, Joyce Badon, Reese Manchaca, Ella Cahill.

Madelyn 'Emmy' Jeffrey is missing. Picture: Handout

Madelyn 'Emmy' Jeffrey and Aiden Heartfield have also not been seen or heard from since the tragedy struck.

Lainey Landry is missing. Picture: Social media

KellyAnne Lytal is also missing. Picture: Social media

One counselor is also among the missing, county sheriff Larry Leitha said on Sunday.

Sheriff Larry Leitha has said: "We extend our sincerest condolences and prayers to every single family affected by this tragedy, and we continue to work around the clock to reunite these families."

The death toll will continue as search efforts continue, officials have said, with around 850 people rescued so far.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has faced criticism over the delayed warnings received by Texas locals, after jobs were slashed at the National Weather Centre under the Trump administration.

It's been revealed that alerts linked to flash flooding were only issued during the early hours of the morning - after many residents were already asleep and moments before the flood waters hit.

It comes as the National Weather Service came under fire - with many pointing the finger of blame at extensive DOGE cuts, with around 600 people fired from the agency in recent months following Trump's federal cuts.

Details have emerged of how residents were not warned of flooding until 1:18pm on July 3, with warnings of 'moderate' storms rolling in - a marked contrast to the widespread flooding that hit.

Worried parents continue to post to social media after as much as 10 inches (25 centimetres) of heavy rain fell in just a few hours overnight on Independence Day in central Kerr County, causing flash flooding of the Guadalupe river, which rose 26 feet in 45 minutes overnight.