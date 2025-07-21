At least 16 dead after military plane crashes into college campus in Bangladesh

Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

At least 16 people have died after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed on to a school campus in northern Dhaka on Monday.

The aircraft crashed on to the campus of Milestone School and College, in Dhaka's Uttara neighbourhood, where students were taking tests or attending regular classes.

Television footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the site of the crash.

More than 50 people, including children and adults, were taken to hospital with burns, a doctor at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery told reporters.

Parents and relatives attended the scene as rescuers, using rickshaws or whatever was available, transported the injured.

Air Force jet crashes into Milestone College campus, Dhaka. Picture: Getty

Parents and relatives attended the scene . Picture: Getty

Bangladesh's fire service personnel clear the remains of an Air Force training jet that crashed into a school. Picture: Getty

Rafiqa Taha, a student at the school who was not present at the time of the crash, told The Associated Press by phone that Milestone School and College, with some 2,000 students, runs classes from elementary to 12th grade.

On Monday, she said, some students were taking tests while others attended regular classes.

"I was terrified watching videos on TV," said the 16-year-old student. "My God. It's my school."

The Bangladesh Army's public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force.