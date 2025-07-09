Plane passengers told 'don't look out windows' after man sucked into engine

Passengers on a plane were told 'don't look out of the windows' after a man was sucked into the engine at Milan's Bergamo Airport on Tuesday morning.

Builder Andrea Russo, 35, from the Calcinate county, died after he was 'ingested' into the plane's engine at around 10.35am local time on July 8.

He had trespassed onto the runway while the plane was preparing for takeoff, having broken into the airport by driving the wrong way down a road before abandoning his car and running into the terminal.

Passengers on board the flight have described the moment the incident took place as people 'put their hands to their heads'.

Flights at Orio al Serio International Airport were grounded on Tuesday after a man was sucked into a plane's engine. Picture: Alamy

One passenger told Spanish paper La Nueva España: "Suddenly, we heard a noise and a bang.'Some people saw something through the window and put their hands to their heads. They told us it was best not to look out, because what was happening was very unpleasant."

Another has said that flight attendants told passengers to pull down the shutters on their windows and how passengers had to leave the plane on the side where the incident took place with "firemen forming a corridor all the way down and everything covered up.

Authorities in Milan attend plane after man died from being sucked into engine

Public prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli said: "We are investigating on any possible relationships with the airport or the world of aeroplanes."In the car with which he arrived at the airport, full of all kinds of material, we have not found anything that could provide any kind of explanation."

Airliner Voltea shared a statement on X following the incident: "We regret to confirm flight V73511 from BGY-OVD was involved in an incident at Milan-Bergamo Airport at 10:35h.

"One person not onboard and not affiliated with the company was seriously injured. All 154 passengers and 6 crew are safe. A new flight is scheduled for 15:55."