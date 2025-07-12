Poland scrambles jets as Russia bombards Ukraine with massive overnight attack

12 July 2025, 10:15 | Updated: 12 July 2025, 10:29

A firefighter stands next to a burnt-out car following mass Russian drone and missile strikes in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv
A firefighter stands next to a burnt-out car following mass Russian drone and missile strikes in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Picture: Getty
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

Poland scrambled its jets on Saturday morning as Russian strikes hit near its border with Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Russia continued its aerial attack on Ukraine on Friday night, launching a series of drone strikes on areas far from the frontline.

Targets were hit in Chernivtsi and Lviv in the west of Ukraine, close to the Polish border. There were also further strikes across the rest of the country, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson.

President Zelenskyy confirmed on Saturday morning that over 600 drones and missiles were fired in the strikes.

Read More: Trump confirms plans to send US air defence systems to Ukraine

Read More: Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

Smoke billows above the city's buildings following mass Russian drone and missile strikes in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv
Smoke billows above the city's buildings following mass Russian drone and missile strikes in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Picture: Getty

Posting on X, Zelenskyy said: “Last night, Russia's strikes extended from the Kharkiv and Sumy regions to the Lviv region and Bukovyna. 26 cruise missiles and 597 attack drones were launched, more than half of them were ‘shaheds,’”

A “shahed” drone, or a “suicide” drone, has been a major component of the Russian airforce since their 2022 advance on Ukraine. The munition is designed to attack targets from a long distance.

Aftermath of massive Russian drone and missile attack on Lviv
Aftermath of massive Russian drone and missile attack on Lviv. Picture: Getty

“More than 20 missiles and the vast majority of drones were destroyed. I thank our air defense forces for this result,” Zelenskyy said.

“Sadly, there were hits on civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. As of now, 2 people have been reported killed in Chernivtsi.”

“My condolences to their families and loved ones. Around 20 more people injured in the attack are receiving all the necessary assistance.”

In Chernivtsi, the head of the regional military has confirmed two civilian deaths as a result of the strikes - they also confirmed fourteen people were injured, four of whom are in a critical condition.

In Lviv, officials said four people were injured in the strikes.

Poland has since confirmed they have scrambled their jets in an effort to protect their airspace.

Their air force posted on X: "Duty fighter pairs have been scrambled, and ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest state of readiness.”

Russia has ramped up its slew of attacks on Ukraine this year, thanks in part to increased domestic production of weaponry.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has dubbed the onslaught of new attacks as Putin’s “factory of terror”.

"The scale of Russia's daily terror against civilians demonstrates the urgency of depriving Moscow of its oil revenues, which it turns into war crimes," Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said on X.

"Russia's war machine produces hundreds of means of terror per day. Its scale poses a threat not only to Ukraine, but to the entire transatlantic community.”

"It is in our partners' best interests to hit this factory of terror as soon as possible with new, strong sanctions."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

An investigation team inspects the wreckage of Air India flight 171 a day after it crashed in a residential area near the airport, in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2025.

Fuel to engines on doomed Air India plane 'cut off' moments before crash killed 260, report finds

The US has held 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy

Trump confirms plans to send US air defence systems to Ukraine

Platja de Palma, Majorca, Mediterranean Sea, Balearic Islands, Spain, Southern Europe

Blow for holidaymakers in Mallorca as tourists slapped with swimming ban and popular beaches forced to close

Women mourn at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, where the victims of an Israeli strike which hit the Mustafa Hafez school, sheltering Palestinians displaced by the war, were brough

At least 789 people killed while receiving aid in Gaza, UN human rights office says

Carolina Wilga, 26, was found by a member of the public walking near the edge of a remote and rugged nature reserve after her van was discovered abandoned deep in the bush.

'Nothing short of remarkable': Backpacker Carolina Wilga found alive after 12 days in Australian outback

A teenager has died after being buried alive when a sand tunnel he was digging on a beach in Italy suddenly caved in.

Teenager suffocates to death after sand tunnel he built collapses on top of him

The woman drowned after being swept away by strong waves in Roda resort beach, Corfu Island, Greece.

Brit mum, 50, drowns in Corfu in front of husband and teenage son after being swept away by strong waves

Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil is suing Trump administration for $20m.

'It felt like kidnapping': Palestinian activist detained by ICE suing Donald Trump administration for $20m

Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Investigators look into Air India's vital engine switches after plane crash killed 270 people

A top Ukrainian intelligence officer has been shot dead.

Ukrainian intelligence officer accused of sabotage attacks in Russia shot dead in Kyiv

A hospital has reported that children queuing for supplements have been killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

10 children queuing for nutritional supplements killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, hospital says

Jota and his brother died in a car crash last week.

'You have my word they weren’t speeding': Truck driver who filmed Diogo Jota car crash aftermath disputes police report

Mr Trump asked where Joseph Boakai learned to speak "so beautifully" at a White House meeting with West African leaders on Wednesday.

Donald Trump compliments Liberian President's 'beautiful' English - the country's official language

A mother with her twins walks outside of their house which was heavily damaged by a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine

Two killed and 14 injured as Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv following Moscow's largest-ever aerial strike

Palestinians facing food shortages gather to receive the humanitarian aid to be delivered through the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip on July 02

Gaza permanent ceasefire is 'questionable', says senior Israeli official as Trump insists it's 'possible'

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, centerm arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

South Korea's ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol rearrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

The source of the Erith scrapyard blaze has not yet been confirmed

150 firefighters rush to southeast London as massive blaze rips through three-storey warehouse
Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner, at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

Unite boss accuses Angela Rayner of 'gameplaying' over membership row as she says workers are 'abandoning Labour'
Lord Ara Darzi (left) and Professor Sir Stephen Powis (right) have said the BMA's strike will damage public trust in doctors

Leading doctors join call for BMA strike climbdown

Baitings Reservoir in Yorkshire has hit its lowest level in a decade, prompting hosepipe bans across the county

Water firms to impose surge pricing during heatwaves and droughts

Iqbal Mohamed.

Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed tells LBC he'd join new political party with Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana
Artur went missing after running away from school.

Missing boy, 11, found after 'hundreds of locals' joined frantic search

A British woman died after cosmetic surgery at a hospital in Izmir, Turkey.

British woman, 30, died day after liposuction and tummy tuck surgery in Turkey

Ladybirds have been swarming the UK amid the heatwaves.

Ladybirds swarm across Britain in biggest plague since 1976

World News

See more World News

Jeff Bezos' three-day Venice wedding has sparked protests.

Jeff Bezos 'forced to move Venice wedding' as protesters threaten to flood famous canals with inflatable crocodiles

17 days ago

.

LIVE: 'They don't know what the f**k they are doing': Trump furious at Israel and Iran over ceasefire violations

17 days ago

Spanish authorities are pursuing murder as a line of enquiry after bodies were found around the Balearic Islands.

Spanish police reveal they may never identify five shackled bodies washed up on beach - as four arrests made

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News