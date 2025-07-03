Police shut down rumours that hero father was responsible for five-year-old girl's fall from Disney cruise ship

Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Police have debunked rumours that a father who rescued his five-year-old daughter after she fell overboard from a Disney cruise ship was responsible for the incident.

Rumours have been circulating online that the girl was being held on the railings of the 14-deck cruise ship moments before she toppled into the ocean on Sunday.

Police from the Broward Sheriff's Office set the record straight on Tuesday, telling CBS News Miami that the "little girl was not being held, as erroneously reported on some social media sites."

The girl was seen to tumble from the fourth deck of the vessel, with crew launching an emergency rescue operation to save the pair.

The incident took place on the last day of the cruise from the Bahamas to the US, shortly before the ship returned to port in Florida.

Video footage captured by onlookers show Disney crew members in a yellow boat collecting the father and daughter from the ocean before heading back towards the cruise liner.

Girl rescued after falling off side of Disney Cruise

Janice Martin-Asuque, the passenger who captured the footage, wrote on Facebook: "We heard an M.O.B call over the ship’s speaker. A little girl had fallen into the water, and her father jumped in after to save her.

"Huge respect to the Disney Dream crew for their quick response. Thank God they’re both safe."

Ten minutes after the incident unfolded, a boat was deployed and the pair were found within five minutes.

The father had been treading water for at least 20 minutes as he waited for the tender to reach him and his daughter.

Another passenger added: "On the last day of our Dream voyage and it is an at sea day.

"A girl fell overboard from the fourth deck and her dad went in after her.

"Right after the incident we heard on the loud speaker MOB Port side! Thankfully the DCL [Disney Cruise Line] rescue team was on it immediately and both were saved!"

A man and his daughter were rescued from the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday. Picture: Janice Martin-Asuque / Facebook

The Broward Sheriff's Office released the following statement on the incident: "Based on media reports I have read, the Disney crew was well prepared.

"Clearly, their training and readiness paid off because they executed a successful ocean rescue.

"While there doesn't appear to be anything suspicious, Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the child falling overboard. This family is so blessed.

"It's great to be able to respond to good news rather than what could have been a tragic outcome."