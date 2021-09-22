Police solve mystery of woman with no memory who washed up on rocks in Croatia

The woman has been identified. Picture: PU primorsko-goranska

By Asher McShane

Police have managed to unpick the riddle of a woman who washed up on jagged rocks off the coast of Croatia, unable to remember who she was but speaking perfect English.

Croatian police have identified the woman after she was found in a remote area on a northern Adriatic island with no recollection of who she was or where she came from.

She has been identified as Daniela Adamcova, 57, from Slovakia. Police said her identity was established after receiving numerous tips from Croatia and abroad.

Her identity was confirmed through a tip from the US where she reportedly lived until 2015 before moving to Ireland.

She has been identified as a jewellery designer. Picture: PU primorsko-goranska

She was reportedly a successful jewellery designer who ended up becoming homeless.

The woman was discovered on September 12 on Krk, sitting on a jagged rock close to the sea in a remote part of the island inhabited by bears.

Croatian media reported that she spoke in English but could not give her name. She did not have identification documents or a mobile phone, reports said.

She was found washed up on jagged rocks off the coast of Croatia. Picture: PU primorsko-goranska

Police released a photo showing a blonde woman with blue eyes and a bloodied face.

Croatian rescue services said she woman had spent a night at the sea shore and was found "exhausted and with light injuries and disoriented".

The case drew attention in Croatia and internationally. The woman has since been transferred to a hospital in the town of Rijeka.

Police described her condition as "stable" and said social services will take over once she is released from hospital.