Pope 'still in critical condition' and participated in Holy Mass with carers amid 'complex clinical picture'

23 February 2025, 19:35

Pope is 'still in critical condition'
Pope is 'still in critical condition'. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Pope Francis is 'still in a critical condition' and participated in the Holy Mass with the people taking care of him, as the Vatican issues an update on his 'complex clinical picture'.

The pontiff remains in hospital after being treated for double pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, with the leader remaining in a 'critical condition'.

It comes as sources in the Vatican said Pope Francis is still receiving a high flow of oxygen - but has suffered 'no further respiratory crisis'.

However, a slight issue with his kidneys has emerged, as his blood tests returned with "an initial, mild, renal insufficiency, which is currently under control", according to the statement.

"The Holy Father continues to be vigilant and well oriented," the Vatican said.

They added that the Pope "participated in the Holy Mass, together with those who are taking care of him during these days of hospitalization."

The sources added that the religious leader is now eating normally, with clinical tests ongoing.

Pope Francis rested during a peaceful night after a respiratory crisis and blood transfusions, the Vatican said, as the religious leader released pre-prepared words on Sunday.

Read more: Starmer says UK won’t cave to 'threats and tyranny' as PM warns bad Ukraine deal would be a 'disaster for everyone'

Read at the recitation of Sunday's Angelus, Pope Francis said: "I am confidently continuing my hospitalisation at the Gemelli Hospital, carrying on with the necessary treatment; and rest is also part of the therapy!

"I sincerely thank the doctors and health workers of this hospital for the attention they are showing me and the dedication with which they carry out their service among the sick," he added from his hospital bed.

"In recent days I have received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children," he said.

Nuns and faithful pray at the statue of John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized in Rome, on February 22, 2025.
Nuns and faithful pray at the statue of John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized in Rome, on February 22, 2025. Picture: Getty

"Thank you for this closeness, and for the prayers of comfort I have received from all over the world! I entrust you all to the intercession of Mary, and I ask you to pray for me."

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni's did not mention whether Pope Francis was up or eating breakfast.

The 88-year-old has spent more than a week in hospital and had blood transfusions as he is "suffering more than yesterday", the Vatican's press office said on Saturday.

In an update on Saturday morning, the Vatican said the leader would not lead Sunday prayers for the second week running. It added: "The Pope rested well."

Earlier in the weekend, the Vatican released a more positive statement, saying the Pope's condition was not life-threatening.

But in a further update on Saturday, it added: "The Holy Father's condition continues to be critical", adding that this morning he "presented with a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis".

It said he needed multiple blood transfusions after medical tests revealed thrombocytopenia, which is associated with anaemia.

A high-ranking member of the church has suggested he could resign from his post if his medical issues worsen.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi said the Pope will “fight” to stay in post, but could step down if unable to perform his duties.

Physicians Luigi Carbone (L) and Sergio Alfieri (R) speak during a press conference at the Policlinico Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized since February 14
Physicians Luigi Carbone (L) and Sergio Alfieri (R) speak during a press conference at the Policlinico Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized since February 14. Picture: Getty

Francis' doctors delivered their first in-person update on the Pope's condition on Friday, saying that he will remain hospitalised at least all of next week.

The Pope is receiving occasional supplements of oxygen and is responding to strengthened drug therapy for pneumonia, medics added.

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14th after a case of bronchitis worsened

Doctors later diagnosed a complex respiratory infection, involving bacteria, virus and other organisms and the onset of pneumonia in both lungs on top of asthmatic bronchitis.

They prescribed "absolute rest".

As his hospital stay drags on, some of Francis' cardinals have begun responding to the obvious question that is circulating: whether Francis might resign if he becomes irreversibly sick and unable to carry on.

Francis has said he would consider it, after Pope Benedict XVI "opened the door" to popes retiring, but has shown no signs of stepping down and in fact has asserted recently that the role of pope is for life.

