Pope facing 'period of trial' as Pontif issues Sunday prayer from hospital

16 March 2025, 13:36

Pope Francesco greets the faithful in St. Peter's Square.
Pope Francesco greets the faithful in St. Peter's Square. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Pope said he is facing a "period of trial" as the Pontif issued his weekly Sunday prayer from his hospital room.

The Vatican issued its Sunday Angelus prayer as a written text for the fifth week in a row as Pope Francis continues his recovery from double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

The Pope typically delivers the Angelus from a window overlooking St Peter's Square to the gathered faithful, who have grown more numerous due to the Jubilee year that Francis inaugurated in December.

Along with a stop at St Peter's to seek indulgences by walking through the basilica's Holy Door, pilgrims are now also adding a stop at Gemelli, a 15-minute train ride from the Vatican.

Doctors this week said the 88-year-old pontiff is no longer in critical, life-threatening condition, but have continued to emphasise his condition remains complex due to his age, lack of mobility and the loss of part of a lung as a young man.

A balloon released by faithful flies near windows of the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic as people gather to pray for Pope Francis in Rome, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A balloon released by faithful flies near windows of the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic as people gather to pray for Pope Francis in Rome, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Picture: Alamy

They are issuing fewer medical bulletins as the pontiff has been on an upward trajectory. An X-ray this week confirmed the infection is clearing.

Francis has not been seen publicly since he was admitted to the hospital on February 14 after a bout of bronchitis that made it difficult for him to speak.

Doctors soon added a diagnosis of double pneumonia and a polymicrobial infection.

The first three weeks of his time in hospital were marked by a rollercoaster of setbacks, including respiratory crises, mild kidney failure and a severe coughing fit.

Doctors in the most recent medical update on Saturday said they were working to reduce the Pope's night-time reliance on the non-invasive ventilation mask, which will allow his lungs to work more.

Doctors underlined that while the Pope's condition is stable, he still requires to be in hospital for both physical and respiratory therapy, which are "showing further gradual improvements", the Vatican said on Saturday in the first medical update in three days.

The next update will not be issued until the middle of next week, the Vatican added.

