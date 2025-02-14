Breaking News

Pope Francis to be admitted to hospital for bronchitis treatment

By Emma Soteriou

Pope Francis, 88, is to be admitted to hospital for medical examinations and to treat bronchitis, the Vatican said.

Since being diagnosed with bronchitis last Thursday, the 88-year-old has continued his activities and audiences indoors at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican residence where he lives, with a public appearance on Sunday.

"This morning, after his audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for necessary diagnostic tests and to continue hospital treatment for his ongoing bronchitis," a statement said.

He has asked his collaborators to read his prepared remarks at the last two Wednesday General Audiences.

"Me, with my bronchitis, I cannot (read) still," the Pope said. "I hope that next time I can."

Francis has long battled health problems, including long bouts of bronchitis.

He uses a wheelchair, walker or cane when moving around his apartment and recently fell twice, hurting his arm and chin.

Ever since his diagnosis, Francis has appeared bloated, an indication the medication he was taking to treat the lung infection was making him retain water.

He was last admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital in June 2023 to have surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in the abdominal wall.

A few months before that, he spent three days in the hospital to receive intravenous antibiotics for a respiratory infection.