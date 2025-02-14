Breaking News

Pope Francis to be admitted to hospital for bronchitis treatment

14 February 2025, 10:12 | Updated: 14 February 2025, 10:42

Pope Francis
Pope Francis. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Pope Francis, 88, is to be admitted to hospital for medical examinations and to treat bronchitis, the Vatican said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since being diagnosed with bronchitis last Thursday, the 88-year-old has continued his activities and audiences indoors at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican residence where he lives, with a public appearance on Sunday.

"This morning, after his audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for necessary diagnostic tests and to continue hospital treatment for his ongoing bronchitis," a statement said.

He has asked his collaborators to read his prepared remarks at the last two Wednesday General Audiences.

"Me, with my bronchitis, I cannot (read) still," the Pope said. "I hope that next time I can."

Read more: King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet Pope Francis during state visit to Italy

Read more: Pope Francis reveals British spies foiled ISIS suicide bomb plot targeting leader

Pope Francis leaves on a car after presiding over the Mass...
Pope Francis leaves on a car after presiding over the Mass... Picture: Getty

Francis has long battled health problems, including long bouts of bronchitis.

He uses a wheelchair, walker or cane when moving around his apartment and recently fell twice, hurting his arm and chin.

Ever since his diagnosis, Francis has appeared bloated, an indication the medication he was taking to treat the lung infection was making him retain water.

He was last admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital in June 2023 to have surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in the abdominal wall.

A few months before that, he spent three days in the hospital to receive intravenous antibiotics for a respiratory infection.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

One Briton has died in a car crash in New Zealand

One Brit dead and three fighting for lives after car crashes into tourists’ hired bikes in New Zealand

A drone hit the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

Russian 'high explosive' drone hits Chernobyl causing 'significant damage' to shelter protecting world from radiation

JD Vance has warned the US could take military action against Russia.

US threatens Russia with military action if Ukraine peace talks fail as Putin hits Chernobyl with 'high-explosive warhead'
Donald Trump has been accused of 'appeasement'

Ukraine’s future at stake as world leaders gather in Munich - with Trump accused of ‘appeasing’ Putin

Near-Earth asteroid, artwork

NASA scientist reveals list of countries that face being hit by huge 'city killer' asteroid the size of Big Ben

This illustrative image shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right).

Donald Trump is 'setting preconditions for withdrawing from NATO', his former advisor tells LBC

Naya Rivera

Glee star Naya Rivera's heartbreaking final words to her son before she drowned revealed

The young man was swallowed by a whale

Shocking moment whale swallows kayaker whole before spitting him back out

Deise Moura has been arrested on suspicion of killing her relatives with a poisonous Christmas cake

Woman accused of murder after 'Christmas cake poisoning' that killed three is found dead in prison cell

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Mystery deepens over British couple found dead in France as wife 'made appointments' before deaths

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attacks, block Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest calling for the release of all hostages

Hamas backs down over Israeli hostage deal threat amid fears ceasefire will collapse

The largest of the Chagos islands, Diego Garcia, the site of a joint military facility of the United Kingdom and the United States

US makes last-ditch intervention in Chagos islands negotiations amid concerns China will benefit from deal

Police at the scene after the car crashed into protesters

Afghan asylum seeker arrested after car ploughs into crowd leaving dozens of people injured including children

Emergency services work near the scene of an explosion at a bar where a grenade was thrown, in Grenoble, on February 12, 2025.

At least 12 injured after man wielding assault rifle throws grenade into bar

Italian F1 Grand Prix - Previews

Nightclub bouncer behind £12m plot to reveal Formula One star Michael Schumacher's health secrets jailed

Josef Fritzl

Incest monster Josef Fritzl could walk free from prison next year - and expects 'cheering crowds' to greet him

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori shut down ‘split’ rumours as they plan Valentine’s Day together
The woman won an immigration appeal after her marriage was ruled to have lasted long enough for her to be allowed to stay

Ghanaian tourist allowed to live in Britain under Brexit marriage rules even though she did not attend her wedding
Britain is planning to give away the Chagos Islands

Chagossians beg to return to their homeland, as LBC visits their lunch club in Crawley

Ilian Velazquez travelled to the UK to live with her dead partner.

Cuban woman given UK visa to visit boyfriend who had already died

File photo of the signs on the Jobcentre Plus office in Lisson Grove, north west London.

Jobcentre staff 'bitten and attacked with screwdrivers', as 90% of security guards face 'dangerous incidents' at work
Jaysley Beck, 19, was found dead at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire after complaining about her "psychotic and possessive" boss.

Soldier, 19, found dead in room begged ‘infatuated’ boss ‘I want to live my life’

The gas would have to be extracted via fracking

Giant gas field discovered under UK that 'could fuel the country for a decade'

Una Crown

Bloody fingernails of murdered widow, 86, help convict killer 12 years after she was stabbed and set on fire at home

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the crowd for the church service

Trump demands apology from Washington bishop who warned he was sowing fear among LGBTQ people

23 days ago

Donald Trump speak in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on January 21, 2025

Pregnant women and rights groups sue Trump over ‘flagrantly illegal’ birthright citizenship executive order

23 days ago

At least 66 people died in the fire

Four arrested after at least 76 people killed in devastating fire at ski resort in Turkey

23 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News