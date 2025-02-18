New scans show Pope Francis has pneumonia in both lungs but Vatican says he remains ‘in good spirits’

18 February 2025, 18:52 | Updated: 18 February 2025, 18:59

The Vatican says Pope Francis is being treated for 'bilateral pneumonia'
By Asher McShane

The Vatican says the Pope is being treated for 'bilateral pneumonia' and his clinical condition 'continues to present a complex picture' - but that he remains in good spirits.

The Pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital in a "fair" condition on Friday after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened.

On Monday, medical personnel said he was suffering from a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection - a mix of viruses and bacteria in his respiratory tract.

The Vatican has given no indication of how long he might remain in hospital, only saying that the treatment of such a "complex clinical picture" would require an "adequate" stay.

Francis had part of one lung removed after a pulmonary infection as a young man and is prone to bouts of bronchitis in winter.

Close Vatican aides have said he pushed himself too far even once his bronchitis was diagnosed.

He refused to ease his busy schedule and ignored medical advice to stay indoors during Rome's chilly winter, insisting on sitting through an outdoor jubilee Mass for the armed forces on February 9 even though he was having trouble breathing.

Francis' hospital admission has this year has already sidelined him for longer than a 2023 admission for pneumonia.

