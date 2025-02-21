Pope Francis 'could resign' if condition worsens, cardinal claims

By Henry Moore

A cardinal has said the Pope could resign if he faces further medical complications.

Pope Francis, 88, has remained in hospital in Rome battling "complex" double pneumonia since February 14.

The Vatican added that the leader suffering additional issues following the removal of part of a lung many years previously.

And now, a high-ranking member of the church has suggested the Pontiff could resign from his post if his medical issues worsen.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi said the Pope will “fight” to stay in post, but could step down if unable to perform his duties.

When asked if the Pope could resign, he told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera: "I believe so

“If he should have some serious difficulties carrying out his service, he will make his choice."

But he added the Pope is more likely to “fight, to react".

Ravasi told RTL the Pope may resign if "he found himself in a situation where he was compromised in his ability to have direct contact, as he loves doing, or to communicate in an immediate, direct, incisive and decisive way".

The pope, who has been pontiff since 2013, has become increasingly fragile in recent years.

Health concerns remain a major factor affecting many holy leaders, given that most take on the role during later life.

The Vatican revealed that tests, X-rays and the Pope's pre-existing condition continued to present "a complex picture".

The pope's press office, The Holy See, continues to release updates on the pope's condition, with the latest suggesting the leader had a "peaceful night" in hospital.

Sources close to the leader said he is suffering from intense pain and has privately expressed concerns and uncertainty over his survival.

On Sunday, doctors at Gemelli barred the pope from delivering his regular morning Angelus sermon.