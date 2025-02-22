Pope Francis is in 'critical condition' after he suffered a long asthmatic respiratory crisis, the Vatican said

22 February 2025, 18:44

Pope Francis.
Pope Francis. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The pope is being treated for double pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, and remains in hospital in 'critical condition', the Vatican said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 88-year-old has spent more than a week in hospital and had blood transfusions as he is "suffering more than yesterday", the Vatican said.

Saturday morning the Vatican released a more positive update, saying pope Francis' condition is not life-threatening, but he was not out of danger.

But it seems his condition has worsened, as the 88-year-old pontiff has marked his first week in a hospital with pneumonia on top of chronic bronchitis.

In an update on Saturday evening, the Vatican said: "The Holy Father's condition continues to be critical", adding that this morning he "presented with a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis".

They said he needed multiple blood transfusions after medical tests revealed thrombocytopenia, which is associated with anemia.

This morning it was said he 'rested well', though his doctors said the religious leader is "not out of danger".

A high-ranking member of the church has suggested he could resign from his post if his medical issues worsen.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi said the Pope will “fight” to stay in post, but could step down if unable to perform his duties.

Nuns and faithful pray at the statue of John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized in Rome, on February 22, 2025.
Nuns and faithful pray at the statue of John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized in Rome, on February 22, 2025. Picture: Getty

Francis' doctors delivered their first in-person update on the pope's condition on Friday, saying that he will remain hospitalised at least all of next week.

The pope is receiving occasional supplements of oxygen and is responding to strengthened drug therapy for pneumonia, doctors said.

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after a case of bronchitis worsened.

Read More: Urgent hunt for missing runner, 23, as police become 'increasingly concerned' for her safety

Physicians Luigi Carbone (L) and Sergio Alfieri (R) speak during a press conference at the Policlinico Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized since February 14
Physicians Luigi Carbone (L) and Sergio Alfieri (R) speak during a press conference at the Policlinico Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized since February 14. Picture: Getty

Doctors later diagnosed a complex respiratory infection, involving bacteria, virus and other organisms and the onset of pneumonia in both lungs on top of asthmatic bronchitis.

They prescribed "absolute rest".

As his hospital stay drags on, some of Francis' cardinals have begun responding to the obvious question that is circulating: whether Francis might resign if he becomes irreversibly sick and unable to carry on.

Francis has said he would consider it, after Pope Benedict XVI "opened the door" to popes retiring, but has shown no signs of stepping down and in fact has asserted recently that the role of pope is for life.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

French firefighters (C) operate near the site of a bladed weapon attack where a man is suspected of killing one person and wounding two municipal police officers in Mulhouse, eastern France on February 22, 2025.

One killed and several police officers injured in suspected terror attack in France

Scratchcard.

Thieves win half a million on lottery ticket bought with stolen credit card

A police officer guards at the cordoned off Holocaust memorial after a man was attacked at the memorial site in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Suspect in Berlin Holocaust Memorial stabbing wanted to kill Jewish people, police say

Hamas fighters stand in formation as they prepare for the ceremony of Israeli hostages hand over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Release of 602 Palestinian prisoners delayed due to 'assaults' say Hamas, amid 'violations' of ceasefire agreement

Tears of joy as sixth Israeli hostage handed over by Hamas - as 602 Palestinians poised for release

Tears of joy: Sixth Israeli hostage handed over by Hamas - as 602 Palestinians poised for release

ethereum is a modern way of exchange and this crypto currency is a convenient means of payment in the financial and web markets

'Biggest hack in history' sees $1.4bn in cryptocurrency stolen from online exchange

Pope Francis.

Vatican releases update on the Pope as he remains in hospital

Craig and Lindsay Foreman.

British couple detained in Iran were 'too headstrong' to pay attention to Foreign Office warnings

Israeli hostages Tal Shoham left, and Avera Mengisto are escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Hamas release five Israeli hostages in Gaza - with sixth Arab-Israeli hostage to be handed over privately

Salman Rushdie

Man found guilty of attempted murder over Salman Rushdie attack

Diddy's lawyer has quit the sex trafficking case, a New York court heard today

‘I cannot continue’: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer quits sex trafficking case

Police officers work at the scene where a person was stabbed near the memorial of the murdered jews of Europe in Berlin

Man seriously injured in stabbing at Berlin Holocaust Memorial as police hunt suspect

The US has held 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy

Ukraine has 'no cards left to play' Trump claims as he slams Starmer for 'doing nothing' to end Russia's war

Pope Francis's doctors say he is 'not out of danger'

Pope Francis ‘not out of danger,’ says doctors who have prescribed ‘absolute rest’

Steve Bannon has been accused of giving a 'Nazi' salute

Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon accused of doing 'Nazi salute' during speech

Pope Francis

Pope Francis 'could resign' if condition worsens, cardinal claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

A police officer who removed a monitored offender's tag so that she could have a secret relationship with him has been jailed.

Police officer jailed after removing burglar’s tag to have secret sexual relationship with him
Sir Elton John and Simon Cowell have called on the Government to rethink proposals to relax copyright rules in a bid to protect creative talent from artificial intelligence (AI).

Sir Elton John and Simon Cowell unite behind copyright campaign to protect creative talent from US AI firms
A prison guard..

Prisoners forced to give birth while handcuffed to male officers

Girl, 3, dies after a tram and van collide in Manchester

Girl, 3, dies after a tram and van collide in Manchester

Aerial view of Skiing area of France Alpes, Europe

British skier, 23, found dead in French Alps

Jenny Hall, Durham.

Urgent search for missing runner enters its fourth day, as police deploy drones to help

Zelenskyy is not ready to accept a 'problematic' mineral deal with the US

Zelenskyy not ready to sign 'problematic' minerals deal with Trump

Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent.

'She's dead. I can't live': Haunting final words of Valentines Day shooting suspect revealed

World News

See more World News

A French gendarme blocks the road leading to the scene where four people died in a shooting at a parking near the Annecy Lake, eastern France

'Major breakthrough' in case of Brits shot dead in Alps as investigators say killer was elite soldier who 'went off the rails'

17 days ago

A Brit, 35, is facing a 10-year prison sentence for hacking a 75-year-old man to death with an axe.

Brit, 35, who hacked 75-year-old to death with an axe after alleged rape faces 10-year prison sentence

17 days ago

During a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump announced plans for US ownership of the Gaza Strip, declaring "the Gaza thing has never worked."

'Go to hell': Palestinians' message to Trump over plan to turn Gaza strip into 'Riviera of the Middle East’

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News