Pope Francis is in 'critical condition' after he suffered a long asthmatic respiratory crisis, the Vatican said

By Josef Al Shemary

The pope is being treated for double pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, and remains in hospital in 'critical condition', the Vatican said.

The 88-year-old has spent more than a week in hospital and had blood transfusions as he is "suffering more than yesterday", the Vatican said.

Saturday morning the Vatican released a more positive update, saying pope Francis' condition is not life-threatening, but he was not out of danger.

But it seems his condition has worsened, as the 88-year-old pontiff has marked his first week in a hospital with pneumonia on top of chronic bronchitis.

In an update on Saturday evening, the Vatican said: "The Holy Father's condition continues to be critical", adding that this morning he "presented with a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis".

They said he needed multiple blood transfusions after medical tests revealed thrombocytopenia, which is associated with anemia.

This morning it was said he 'rested well', though his doctors said the religious leader is "not out of danger".

A high-ranking member of the church has suggested he could resign from his post if his medical issues worsen.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi said the Pope will “fight” to stay in post, but could step down if unable to perform his duties.

Nuns and faithful pray at the statue of John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized in Rome, on February 22, 2025. Picture: Getty

Francis' doctors delivered their first in-person update on the pope's condition on Friday, saying that he will remain hospitalised at least all of next week.

The pope is receiving occasional supplements of oxygen and is responding to strengthened drug therapy for pneumonia, doctors said.

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after a case of bronchitis worsened.

Physicians Luigi Carbone (L) and Sergio Alfieri (R) speak during a press conference at the Policlinico Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized since February 14. Picture: Getty

Doctors later diagnosed a complex respiratory infection, involving bacteria, virus and other organisms and the onset of pneumonia in both lungs on top of asthmatic bronchitis.

They prescribed "absolute rest".

As his hospital stay drags on, some of Francis' cardinals have begun responding to the obvious question that is circulating: whether Francis might resign if he becomes irreversibly sick and unable to carry on.

Francis has said he would consider it, after Pope Benedict XVI "opened the door" to popes retiring, but has shown no signs of stepping down and in fact has asserted recently that the role of pope is for life.