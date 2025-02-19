Pope Francis fears he 'may not survive' as Pontif battles 'complex' double pneumonia

By Danielle de Wolfe

Pope Francis is said to have voiced concerns he 'might not survive' his pneumonia battle as the pontiff works to 'tie up loose ends'.

It's claimed two people close to the religious leader disclosed the alleged comments from Pope Francis to Politico.

The 88-year-old pontiff has remained in hospital in Rome battling "complex" double pneumonia since February 14.

The Vatican added that the leader suffering additional issues following the removal of part of a lung many years previously.

Today, in an update the Vatican said that the pontiff spent a peaceful night in hospital and ate breakfast.

The pope, who has been pontiff since 2013, has become increasingly fragile in recent years.

Health concerns remain a major factor affecting many holy leaders, given that most take on the role during later life.

The Vatican revealed that tests, X-rays and the Pope's pre-existing condition continued to present "a complex picture".

The pope's press office, The Holy See, continues to release updates on the pope's condition, with the latest suggesting the leader had a "peaceful night" in hospital.

Sources close to the leader said he is suffering from intense pain and has privately expressed concerns and uncertainty over his survival.

On Sunday, doctors at Gemelli barred the pope from delivering his regular morning Angelus sermon.

He is now acting entirely on “doctors’ orders,” according to one source.

On Monday, it was reported the pope’s bronchitis had advanced to a “polymicrobial infection” with a “complex clinical picture.”

"Laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father's clinical condition continue to present a complex picture,' the Vatican said.

It comes as the leader was forced to cancel a number of public appearances.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See press office, said Pope Francis was grateful for "people's prayers".