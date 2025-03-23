Breaking News

Pope makes first public appearance in five weeks as he waves to crowd before leaving hospital

23 March 2025, 11:02 | Updated: 23 March 2025, 11:31

Pope Francis waves as he appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome
Pope Francis waves as he appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Pope has made his first public appearance since entering hospital five weeks ago with double pneumonia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pope Francis appeared from his hospital window in a wheelchair ahead of officially being discharged as he continues his recovery after weeks of life-threatening illness.

Worshippers gathered below the Pontiff's window at Rome's Gemelli hospital as he delivered a blessing ahead of returning to the Vatican.

"Thank you, thank you, everyone," he told the around 1,000 people gathered below his window.

Francis, who looked noticeably frail, pointed to a woman holding yellow flowers in the crowd as he held his first public blessing in more than a month.

Hundreds gather outside the Gemelli hospital before the appearance of Pope Francis
Hundreds gather outside the Gemelli hospital before the appearance of Pope Francis. Picture: Getty

Worshippers shouted "Papa Francesco" as the 88-year-old gave a thumbs up and thanked well-wishers from the hospital balcony.

The Pope was then quickly taken from the hospital in his iconic White Fiat, driven through Rome's streets back to Vatican City.

This comes after the Vatican released the first photograph of the pope for more than a month, showing Francis co-celebrating Mass in the hospital chapel last week.

The photograph was taken from behind, and shows Pope Francis wearing a purple Lenten liturgical vestment sitting in a wheelchair in front of an altar.

Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Gemelli hospital after a five weeks hospitalization for pneumonia
Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Gemelli hospital after a five weeks hospitalization for pneumonia. Picture: Getty

Francis's personal doctor, Dr Luigi Carbone, told a hastily arranged press conference on Saturday evening that the pope should eventually be able to resume all his normal activities, as long as he maintains the slow and steady progress he has registered to date.

His return home, after the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy and the second-longest in recent papal history, brought tangible relief to the Vatican and Catholic faithful who have been anxiously following 38 days of medical ups and downs and wondering if Francis would make it.

The King and Queen are set to meet Pope Francis next month despite his continuing hospital treatment.

People watch giant screens showing Pope Francis appearing on a balcony of the Gemelli hospital
People watch giant screens showing Pope Francis appearing on a balcony of the Gemelli hospital. Picture: Getty

The historic gathering is scheduled to take place in Rome in early April to celebrate the papal jubilee and the relationship between the Catholic Church and the Church of England,

A Buckingham Palace source said they had shared "our hopes and prayers that Pope Francis's health will enable the visit to go ahead".

The tour from April 7 to 10 will include two state visits, to Rome and Ravenna in Italy, and separately the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church, in the Vatican - the smallest independent state in the world.

Charles will pass two milestones, becoming the first British monarch to visit the Papal Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls, the resting place of St Paul since the reformation, and address both houses of Italy's parliament.

The King will hold audiences with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the monarch and his wife will attend a black-tie state banquet at the Palazzo Quirinale, hosted by the president.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

LEWIS HAMILTON at the Shanghai Audi International Circuit, Shanghai, China on 23 March 2025 Credit: /Every Second Media

Lewis Hamilton disqualified from race after Ferrari breaking rules

Residents examine the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli military strike on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, five kilometers north-east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, on March 23, 2025.

Gaza death toll passes 50,000 since October 7, health ministry says

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

Turkish president Erdogan's main political rival arrested and jailed ahead of trial

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope Francis to make first public appearance today as he returns to Vatican after five weeks in hospital

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named his plan the "coalition of the willing."

Trump's special envoy dismisses Starmer's Ukraine plan as a 'posture and a pose'

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope Francis returning to Vatican tomorrow after five weeks in hospital with double pneumonia

The Pope intends to appear at his hospital window tomorrow in his first public appearance since February.

Pope Francis to make first public appearance tomorrow after battling double pneumonia

Smoke billows from the site of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the area of the southern Lebanese village of Yohmor on March 22, 2025.

Six dead including a child as Israel launches strikes into Lebanon leaving ceasefire with Hezbollah on knife edge

Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response

Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response

Harshita Bella, 24 was found dead in the boot of a car

Officers in Harshita Brella case investigated after murdered woman contacted police about domestic violence

Washington, United States. 17th Mar, 2025. Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor speaks briefly to the media in the White House Press briefing Room in Washington, DC, on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Conor McGregor announces plan to run for Irish President following White House meeting with Trump

The Prince of Wales holds a phone to take a selfie during a walkabout to meet members of the public in Tallinn, on the first day of his visit to Estonia. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.

Prince of Wales becomes 'King of the selfies' after royal seen posing for pictures with well-wishers in Estonia

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa to name celebrities - and is given list of Republicans

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa for celebrities - and is given Trump, Vance and Musk

The foreign office has beefed up advice for Brits travelling to the US

Britain beefs up travel advice with added warning over US border enforcement

Candidates Compete in Election for IOC Presidency

Kirsty Coventry named new president of International Olympic Committee - as Sebastian Coe loses bid

China is believed to carry out more executions each year than all other countries combined

China sparks international condemnation after executing four Canadians ‘by firing squad’ for drug crimes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Queuing traffic on Motorway M5 Southbound

Travel chaos as M5 closed in both directions after woman killed by lorry in early hours

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Elton John pen open letter calling on Keir Starmer to 'save music in schools'
Larry Tamblyn, who was best known for his work with The Standells, has died aged 82.

Music legend Larry Tamblyn dies aged 82

Chancellor Rachel Reeves Hosts Roundtable With Regulators.

Reeves to slash civil service spending by £2bn as Jeremy Hunt tells LBC chancellor must be 'bolder' to fix UK economy
Brits are set to be £1,400 by 2030, a new study suggests

Average family to be '£1,400 worse off' by 2030, study finds

The collision took place on Wrexham Road, New Broughton.

Two teenagers killed in late-night Wrexham motorbike crash

Norwood Primary School in Eastleigh, Hants.

Primary school branded 'disgraceful' as it cancels annual Easter celebration to 'respect diverse religious beliefs'
Chancellor Rachel Reeves Hosts Roundtable With Regulators.

Rachel Reeves takes axe to Civil Service: Government departments to make £2billion cuts

World News

See more World News

The bodies of 9 missing students in Mexico were found in an abandoned car

Nine 'students' found dismembered by side of Mexico highway after disappearing on beach holiday

18 days ago

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

China says it is ‘ready for war’ with America as Trump tariffs come into effect

18 days ago

The livestream showed the three Twitch streamers walking towards Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, California.

'This is what it's like for girls': Twitch creators' warning after 'stalker' threatens to kill them during live stream

18 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News