Pope Francis had a 'tranquil' night in hospital following blood transfusion, Vatican says

Juba, South Sudan. 03rd Feb, 2023.

The Pope is said to have had a 'tranquil' night in hospital following a blood transfusion yesterday, the Vatican said on Sunday.

The pontiff is being treated for double pneumonia and chronic bronchitis and remains in hospital in a 'critical condition'.

Pope Francis rested during a peaceful night after a respiratory crisis and blood transfusions, the Vatican added on Sunday.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni's one-line statement did not mention if Francis was up or eating breakfast.

The 88-year-old has spent more than a week in hospital and had blood transfusions as he is "suffering more than yesterday", the Vatican's press office said on Saturday.

Nuns and faithful pray at the statue of John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized in Rome, on February 22, 2025.

In an update on Saturday morning, the Vatican said the leader would not lead Sunday prayers for the second week running. It added: "The Pope rested well."

Earlier in the weekend, the Vatican released a more positive statement, saying the Pope's condition was not life-threatening.

But in a further update on Saturday, it added: "The Holy Father's condition continues to be critical", adding that this morning he "presented with a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis".

It said he needed multiple blood transfusions after medical tests revealed thrombocytopenia, which is associated with anaemia.

A high-ranking member of the church has suggested he could resign from his post if his medical issues worsen.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi said the Pope will “fight” to stay in post, but could step down if unable to perform his duties.

Francis' doctors delivered their first in-person update on the Pope's condition on Friday, saying that he will remain hospitalised at least all of next week.

The Pope is receiving occasional supplements of oxygen and is responding to strengthened drug therapy for pneumonia, medics added.

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14th after a case of bronchitis worsened

Physicians Luigi Carbone (L) and Sergio Alfieri (R) speak during a press conference at the Policlinico Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized since February 14.

Doctors later diagnosed a complex respiratory infection, involving bacteria, virus and other organisms and the onset of pneumonia in both lungs on top of asthmatic bronchitis.

They prescribed "absolute rest".

As his hospital stay drags on, some of Francis' cardinals have begun responding to the obvious question that is circulating: whether Francis might resign if he becomes irreversibly sick and unable to carry on.

Francis has said he would consider it, after Pope Benedict XVI "opened the door" to popes retiring, but has shown no signs of stepping down and in fact has asserted recently that the role of pope is for life.