Pope Francis is 'in critical condition with kidney failure' as he continues to battle pneumonia, Vatican says

Pope Francis has suffered kidney failure and remains in a critical condition in hospital after being admitted for pneumonia.

The pontiff, 88, is resting on Monday after a quiet night in which he managed to sleep, Vatican officials said in an update.

Francis, who has been in hospital for ten days, was first rushed to hospital with pneumonia that has since caused the onset of kidney failure.

Medical tests show that his kidney failure is under control.

In a one-line statement on Monday, the Vatican said: "The night passed well, the pope slept and is resting."

Francis, who as Pope is the leader of the Catholic church, remains in a critical condition, but has not experienced any further respiratory crises since Saturday.

The pope is receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen and, on Sunday, was alert, responsive and attended Mass.

His prognosis is unclear at this stage.

Doctors have said Francis' condition is touch-and-go, given his age, fragility and pre-existing lung disease. He had part of one lung removed when he was 21 because of an infection.

Medics have warned that the main threat facing Francis is sepsis, a serious infection of the blood that can occur as a complication of pneumonia.

To date there has been no reference to any onset of sepsis in the medical updates provided by the Vatican, including on Sunday.

Monday marks Francis' 10th day in the hospital, making this equal to the longest hospital stay of his papacy.

He spent ten days at Rome's Gemelli hospital in 2021 after he had part of his colon removed.

Francis stepped up to the papacy in 2013, after Pope Benedict XVI became the first pontiff to voluntarily resign since 1294.

If Francis dies, a conclave will be held in which cardinals will vote to decide who will be the next Pope.