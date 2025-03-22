Pope Francis returning to Vatican tomorrow after five weeks in hospital with double pneumonia

22 March 2025, 17:12 | Updated: 22 March 2025, 17:38

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican
Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Pope Francis is set to be discharged from hospital tomorrow, after just over 5 weeks of receiving treatment for double pneumonia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Doctors issued the update in their first in-person update on the pontiff's condition in a month.

It signals that he has made good progress in his battle with the disease affecting both his lungs, although he will likely need time to recover in the Vatican in the coming weeks.

The 88-year-old has been receiving treatment at Gemelli Hospital in Rome since February 14.

The Saturday briefing was the first since February 21, a week after the pontiff was taken to hospital.

He later experienced several respiratory crises that landed him in critical condition, though he has since stabilised.

Doctors said had said earlier today he was no longer in critical, life-threatening condition.

They stressed that his condition remains complex due to his age, lack of mobility and the loss of part of a lung as a young man.

The Vatican also announced on X earlier today that Pope Francis intends to "greet the faithful and impart his blessing" from his window in his first public appearance since his battle with the disease.

Read more: Pope Francis to make first public appearance tomorrow after battling double pneumonia

Read more: King and Queen set to meet Pope next month despite pontiff's ill health

Professor Sergio Alfieri (R) gives a press conference at the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitaliSed in Rome.
Professor Sergio Alfieri (R) gives a press conference at the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitaliSed in Rome. Picture: Getty

The first three weeks of his time in hospital were marked by a rollercoaster of setbacks, including respiratory crises, mild kidney failure and a severe coughing fit.This comes as the Vatican released the first photograph of the pope for more than a month, showing Francis co-celebrating Mass in the hospital chapel last week.

The King and Queen will meet Pope Francis next month despite his continuing hospital treatment.

The historic gathering is scheduled to take place in Rome in early April to celebrate the papal jubilee and the relationship between the Catholic Church and the Church of England.

A Buckingham Palace source said they had shared "our hopes and prayers that Pope Francis's health will enable the visit to go ahead".The tour from April 7 to 10 will include two state visits, to Rome and Ravenna in Italy, and separately the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church, in the Vatican - the smallest independent state in the world.

Charles will pass two milestones, becoming the first British monarch to visit the Papal Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls, the resting place of St Paul since the reformation, and address both houses of Italy's parliament.

The King will hold audiences with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the monarch and his wife will attend a black-tie state banquet at the Palazzo Quirinale, hosted by the president.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The Pope intends to appear at his hospital window tomorrow in his first public appearance since February.

Pope Francis to make first public appearance tomorrow after battling double pneumonia

Smoke billows from the site of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the area of the southern Lebanese village of Yohmor on March 22, 2025.

Two dead and eight injured as Israel launches strikes into Lebanon leaving ceasefire with Hezbollah on knife edge

Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response

Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response

Harshita Bella, 24 was found dead in the boot of a car

Officers in Harshita Brella case investigated after murdered woman contacted police about domestic violence

Washington, United States. 17th Mar, 2025. Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor speaks briefly to the media in the White House Press briefing Room in Washington, DC, on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Conor McGregor announces plan to run for Irish President following White House meeting with Trump

The Prince of Wales holds a phone to take a selfie during a walkabout to meet members of the public in Tallinn, on the first day of his visit to Estonia. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.

Prince of Wales becomes 'King of the selfies' after royal seen posing for pictures with well-wishers in Estonia

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa to name celebrities - and is given list of Republicans

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa for celebrities - and is given Trump, Vance and Musk

The foreign office has beefed up advice for Brits travelling to the US

Britain beefs up travel advice with added warning over US border enforcement

Candidates Compete in Election for IOC Presidency

Kirsty Coventry named new president of International Olympic Committee - as Sebastian Coe loses bid

China is believed to carry out more executions each year than all other countries combined

China sparks international condemnation after executing four Canadians ‘by firing squad’ for drug crimes

Zelenskyy and Starmer have both been discussing the Ukraine war on Thursday

Ruling out NATO membership is a 'gift to Russia', Zelenskyy warns, as Starmer says military plans 'coming into focus'

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's nuclear plants - as Cleverly warns Putin will 'play off' President's 'urgency' for deal

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's nuclear plants amid fears Putin will 'play off' his 'urgency' for peace deal

Nice, France. 29th Mar, 2022. Emmanuel Macron's presidential election 2022 leaflet seen in Nice. The first round of the French Presidential Election 2022 will take place on Sunday 10th April 2022.

Concerns grow as France issues ‘survival manual’ to prepare citizens for invasion

Washington, United States. 24 February, 2025. U.S President Donald Trump, right, walks with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, following bilateral discussions at the White House, February 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Diplomatic row erupts after French researcher expelled from US for expressing 'a personal opinion' on Trump

British Airways Boeing 777-300ER on a sunny day landing at Singapore Changi Airport

BA crew member 'detained in Singapore' after 'raping stewardess colleague on night out during stopover'

A Ryainair Boeing 737 MAX 8-200.

Ryanair passenger claiming to be ‘UN diplomat’ dragged off flight after aggressive outburst

Latest News

See more Latest News

Photo of Searchers

Britain’s 'longest-running' pop band to break-up with final show at Glastonbury after nearly 70 years
A bomb squad carried out a controlled burn in a skip after explosive chemicals were found in a Sussex home.

Bomb squad carries out 'controlled burn' of explosive chemicals found in Sussex home after 70 evacuated
Davina McCall.

Davina McCall reveals tumour removal was 'hardest thing she's ever been through'

Jamie Cooper, 33, went on the run after breaking out of a prison van on the M55 motorway.

Prisoner who escaped police van on motorway arrested after four-day manhunt

A report has found rape culture exists in 1,600 primary schools.

Rape culture found in 1,600 primary schools, report reveals

Heathrow as resumed "full service" but some flights remain cancelled.

Heathrow resumes full service as Ed Miliband demands 'urgent investigation' amid warnings of more delays
Bills are set to rise this April

All household bills set to rise in April and what you need to know to save cash

George Foreman, Donald Trump and Evander Holyfield pose together in 1991

Donald Trump leads tributes to 'exceptional' George Foreman as boxing icon dies aged 76

World News

See more World News

Ralph Goodale told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that Canada is taking Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st state of America seriously, but that his country is ‘not for sale’.

Canada ‘is not for sale’ - Canadian top diplomat says US poses ‘global risk’ after Trudeau calls Trump tariffs 'dumb'

17 days ago

North Koraen Leader Kim Jong Un (L) and sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea.

Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens response after US aircraft carrier deployed in South Korea

18 days ago

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, at Lancaster House, London, Sunday March 2, 2025.

Starmer speaks out as Zelenskyy offers olive branch to Trump after 'regrettable' White House clash

18 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News