Pope Francis showing 'gradual, slight improvement' but not out of danger yet, Vatican says

Pope Francis attends a Mass in St .Peter’s Square for the first World Children’s Day on May 26, 2024. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Pope Francis is responding 'well' to therapy for double pneumonia and is showing 'slight improvement', but is not out of danger yet, the Vatican said.

The 88-year-old Holy Father has been battling pneumonia and bronchitis for nearly four weeks.

"The clinical condition of the Holy Father in recent days has remained stable and, consequently, indicates a good response to the treatment," the Vatican said.

"There is therefore a gradual, slight improvement", it added.

The Argentine pontiff prayed in the papal suite of the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Saturday, where he continues his treatment.

His condition has remained stable, with no fever and good oxygen levels in his blood, doctors said in a Vatican statement.

The statement said the doctors had decided to keep his prognosis guarded, meaning he is not out of danger yet.

It comes after Francis' followers heard his voice for the first time since he was taken to hospital on February 14.

The recording was shared with worshippers at the beginning of the evening Rosary prayer in St Peter's Square.

The faithful listen to the Pope's message in St. Peter's Square before the rosary. Picture: Alamy

The cardinal presiding over the prayer had said he had "a beautiful gift" to share.

"I thank you with all my heart for the prayers you offer for my health from the Square," the pope said.

"I accompany you from here. May God bless you, and may the Virgin protect you. Thank you."

Crowds of worshippers broke into applause as the message was played.

It was recorded in the pope's native Spanish as he continues treatment for double pneumonia in hospital.

Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14, with the stay becoming the longest of his 12-year papacy.

The 88-year-old, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, suffered two respiratory crises on Monday in a setback to his recovery.